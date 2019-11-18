Lakers: Jason Kidd’s Son Makes Surprising Claim About LeBron James

For those keeping score at home: the Los Angeles Lakers are 11-2 and currently have the best record in the National Basketball Association.

One of the key reasons? LeBron James.

James is playing inspired basketball right now.

Through 13 games, the Akron, Ohio native is averaging 25 points, 7.6 rebounds and 11.2 assists.

Just how magical does that translate on the basketball court. Refer to Sunday night’s game against the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks.

In the 122-101 win over Atlanta James scored 33 points (13/21 FGs), dished out 12 assists and hauled in 7 rebounds.

Magical right?

“Watching LBJ right now is like watching Picasso paint & Tiger Woods win major after major in his prime,” TJ Kidd, son of NBA Hall of Famer Jason Kidd told me via text message last night.

Jason Kidd is also a Lakers assistant coach under head coach Frank Vogel.

His son, TJ, now 21 is accomplished in his own right. Currently enrolled in college in the Los Angeles-area, he has coached high school basketball in the Beverly Hills area and has been enjoying watching Lakers games at Staples Center in Los Angeles. He believes that LeBron James should be appreciated while he is still here. “He is so under-appreciated while he’s doing it,” Kidd tells me.

“He’s taken for granted. It’s just so much fun to witness.”

We are all witnesses TJ.

TJ Kidd’s history in the NBA goes way back. In fact, he was a huge part of the fabric that was the New Jersey Nets during their Eastern Conference Championship years in 2002 and 2003.

Literally just a kid at the time, Kidd was a media darling way before Riley Curry, daughter of Golden State Warriors point guard, Steph Curry became one via social media.

If you recall: When the Warriors won their first championship in 2015, many gave Riley a hard time for climbing under tables and speaking into the microphone, while her dad was speaking at the podium.

After it happened, Kidd told thought it was overblown. “I was thinking she’s just being a kid,” he said.

“And she’s just getting to spend time with her dad as any kid should be able to do.”

TJ’s father, Jason compiled a 139–152 record in 291 games coached with the Milwaukee Bucks, he also led the Brooklyn Nets to a 44-38 record and a second-round appearance in the NBA Playoffs. TJ doesn’t play college basketball and he did play high school basketball at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. We’ve spoken in the past about one day working in basketball post-college. “I’ve been looking outside of that, but I love basketball,” he’s told me in the past.

“I was born into it it’s been a part of my life ever since I was born and whatever knowledge I can share and give to people has always been a huge part for me being able to do. That has always been huge.”

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off tomorrow and will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center.