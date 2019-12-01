Jets vs. Bengals Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Cincinnati Bengals are making a change at quarterback, again. Andy Dalton will be starting under center on Sunday against the New York Jets. Cincinnati looked lost offensively with rookie Ryan Finley who completed just 47.1% of his passes in three starts after Dalton was benched. Now the Bengals will try and go back to the well one last time with the Red Rifle. Meanwhile, Jets have been playing good football over the last three weeks as Sam Darnold and Adam Gase look rejuvenated.

Despite their 4-7 record, a win keeps the Jets longshot postseason hopes alive. The Bengals are squarely focused on the future and possibly the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. ESPN’s FPI gives the Jets a 52.5% chance of winning this game.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday’s matchup between the Jets and Bengals.

Jets vs. Bengals Game Details

Date: Sunday, November 30

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV: CBS

Spread: Jets -3

Total: 42.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Jets -3.5 and has been bet down slightly to Jets -3 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action is favoring the Jets who are receiving 76% of the bets and 73% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 41 and has been bet up slightly to 42.5 at most books with 78% of the bets on the over and 76% of the money coming in on the over.

Betting Trends

Jets are 4-7 SU and 5-6 ATS this season

Bengals are 6-5 SU and 7-4 ATS this season

Under is 8-3 in Jets games this season

Over is 7-4 in Bengals games this season

Jets are 4-1 SU and 4-0-1 ATS in road games this season

Bengals are 3-2 SU and 3-2 ATS in home games this season

Under is 4-1 in Jets road games this season

Over is 3-2 in Bengals home games this season

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Picks

The line movement in this game was a bit tricky. Considering how well the Jets have played the past three games, and how poorly the Bengals have played all season, you would think Cincinnati would be more than a 3.5-point underdog. The line also has drifted towards Cincinnati this week and will most likely close on the key number of three, which means there has been some sharp money come in on the home underdog. It could be a good sell-high spot for the Jets, whose only road win during this stretch came against the woeful Washington Redskins. The Bengals defense has been playing better the past two weeks, allowing a combined 33 points. I can see Andy Dalton picking himself off the mat and playing with a huge chip on his shoulder after the benching. It would be embarrassing if the Jets lost to two winless teams this season, but it’s the Jets, so there’s always the possibility of embarrassing situations rearing their ugly head. I’m going with the home underdog here.

PICK: Bengals +3 (-110)

