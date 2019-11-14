Lakers: Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Better Than LeBron James? Shaq Reveals Truth

Los Angeles Lakers’ All Star forward, LeBron James is playing some good basketball right now

Averaging 24 points, 8.2 rebounds and 11 assists for the 8-2 Lakers, James is benefiting from a potent Lakers supporting cast that includes Rajon Rondo, Danny Green, Dwight Howard and Kyle Kuzma.

James is also a beneficiary of a certain big man named Anthony Davis. You may of heard of him.

AD is living his best life while averaging 29.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per contest.

“I didn’t think we were going to be able to connect as fast.” Davis told me of he and James last week.

“Just because of the fact, he had a lot of stuff going on in the summer with Space Jam. So we didn’t get a lot of time to work out together. And then we had a short training camp, had to go to China and all of that stuff. So, I’m surprised that he had a little connection right now.”He [LeBron James] made a joke [and said]: ‘We’re not peanut butter and jelly right now, we’re like peanut butter and bananas.’ So we’re getting there. We’re constantly getting there game by game.”

Comparatively, James and Davis aren’t the only show in town.

In fact: the Los Angeles Clippers, Staples co-tenants with the Lakers have championship aspirations too. The one-two punch of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is quite good AND quite scary, too!

The Clippers beat the Lakers 112-102 during opening night of the NBA season at Staples Center.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, hauled in six rebounds and handed out five assists in the win.

Clippers guard, Lou Williams scored 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists and Montrezl Harrell scored 17 points, seven rebounds and 4 assists.

Worth noting: While Kawhi Leonard signed a three-year, $104 million contract with the Clippers and the Clippers got Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder via trade, the Clippers were a complete team before Leonard and George got to Los Angeles.

“I think the Clippers are one of the best watches in the NBA,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast last season.

With all of the attention paid to the Lakers and Clippers in Los Angeles, I checked in with a familar Los Angeles face: Naismith Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal.

Million Dollar Question: Is Kawhi Leonard the better basketball player between he and LeBron James??

Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Is Kawhi better than LeBron? Are you ready to go there?

Shaquille O’Neal: LeBron is one of those players that falls into the same category as me and Chuck. The only people that are gonna slow us down are on the top. Lebron is 35, so if you do feel like that, it’s only because of age. Khawai is younger, he’s also a champion, he does it his way and is real smooth. So I’m not ready to go there yet.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Are you seeing LeBron adjust his game because of his age?

Shaquille O’Neal: No. LeBron always plays the same play: catch, throw, give the ball to somebody, let them shoot, pump the breaks, smooth moves every now and then. But, he’s as good as he’s always been. I’m not ready to go there with who’s better and all that.