Celtics’ Kemba Walker Taken out of Nuggets Game on a Stretcher

A season already marked by injury may have just gotten worse for the Boston Celtics.

Wrapping up a five-game road trip on Friday in Denver, star point guard Kemba Walker went to the floor with 3:19 to play in the second quarter, setting up a tense few minutes in which play stopped, a stretcher was sent to the floor and Walker, his head stabilized, was wheeled off the floor.

Coach Brad Stevens stood intently over Walker as he was loaded onto a gurney. A group of Celtics prayed nearby. The crowd at the Pepsi Center gave Walker an ovation, even as it was unclear what, exactly, had happened.

On the play, Walker was defending a pick-and-roll between Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and center Nikola Jokic. Walker went under the screen, picked up Murray, then stick with Jokic when he rolled toward the basket.

It appeared that Walker lost his balance chasing Jokic, leaning awkwardly forward as he stumbled toward the basket. There, he seemed to run into Celtics guard Marcus Smart and lose his balance completely. Walker went immediately to the floor. Stevens called a timeout to stop play with 3:13 to go in the half.

Walker’s status is unknown.

Kemba Walker Joins Injured Gordon Hayward

Should Walker be forced to the sideline for an extended period, he will be the second Celtics star to do so. The team lost forward Gordon Hayward to a broken hand nearly two weeks ago in San Antonio. Hayward had been averaging 18.9 points on 55.5 percent shooting and 43.3 percent 3-point shooting before he was injured.

The Celtics had managed to stay among the East’s elite even without Hayward, though, in part because of Walker. He leads the team in scoring at 22.6 points, but had yet to score against the Nuggets, missing the first three shots he’d taken.

Walker was signed as a free agent this summer by Boston to take the reins from the departed Kyrie Irving, whose had attracted controversy and questions about his leadership in his two years with the Celtics. When Irving bolted for Brooklyn, the Celtics invested in a four-year, $140 million contract for Walker to take over as point guard.

The Celtics took to Walker immediately, especially after the tensions that had arisen around Irving last season.

As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast in September, “They love Kemba. They love him. It’s a double-edged thing. Jaylen Brown refused to talk about the past. He was like, ‘That was then, this is now, we are artists painting a new painting.’ … They’re saying how much they like Kemba, but it’s also kind of a way saying, ‘We really didn’t like Kyrie.’”

The Celtics were 11-3 heading into Denver, second-best in the Eastern Conference.

