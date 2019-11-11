Kyrie Irving Shares Why He Signed with Brooklyn in Exclusive Autobiography

Home is where the heart is for Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets guard is all in on the Big Apple and clearly, a much happier person playing basketball in his backyard as rumors of his alleged mood swings have not yet surfaced.

Irving confirmed his happiness in an interview on Instagram’s recurring series – Three Minute Autobiography. In the tell-all, Irving gave fans a glimpse into his psyche, and why coming home was the best thing that could have happened to his basketball career.

You can watch the full segment below.

.@kyrieirving's 3 min autobiography, in his own words. An exclusive profile by @instagram. pic.twitter.com/HbUclybCuq — Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) November 11, 2019

Feeling Right at Home

Kyrie made it very clear that a big reason for his happiness is the proximity to his friends and family.

“I enjoy working, I enjoy traveling, I enjoy being a voice of change for the community, if you have that chance to be home and do it, it’s kind of second to none,” Kyrie said. “Before it was like having a slice of home when I used to come here and play as an opponent but now it’s like every day I wake up doing what I love in the place I want to be.”

He also really enjoys being able to walk into the Nets practice facility every day, fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for the franchise he grew up watching.

“This for me is so nostalgic, every time I come in. I was a fourth-grade kid, and I wrote it down on my closet that I was going to make it to the NBA. I always had this hidden dream that I was going to be a New Jersey Net. So dreams do come true ya’ll.”

Kyrie is also relishing in his comfort foods.

“There’s a crystal shop up here, there are a few delis, pull up to the corner store get me a turkey and cheese with L, T, vinegar and oil and mayonnaise with some tomato soup.”

The Masked Man

Kyrie also shared a lot about basketball and his time with the Nets so far. One of the big obstacles for Irving during the preseason was a facial injury that forced him to wear a mask during practice and even during the games, which according to Irving, was a major nuisance.

“I actually strongly dislike it,” Irving revealed. “I want to have my peripheral vision.”

Kyrie’s teammates have embraced him, and Irving has quickly become a leader on what is a very young and inexperienced Brooklyn roster.

“It’s so great being part of a family like that,” Kyrie said.

Kings and Queens

While Kyrie has quickly become basketball royalty in King’s County, he gives much of the credit to his work ethic and motivation to the queens in his life.

“Women in my family hold a very special place as queens, when I see them, like my daughter, named her after my mom, she is a huge huge influence and inspiration in my life and why I do the things I do,” Kyrie said.

All-in-all, the autobiography showed Kyrie in a personal light that we very rarely get to see, and even Irving himself mentioned that those types of behind-the-scenes interviews are rare for him.

“I’m out of my comfort zone even doing this,” Kyrie admitted.

