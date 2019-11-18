LaDainian Tomlinson Unveils Wild Theory on Dak Prescott, Cowboys [WATCH]

The uprising of Dak Prescott correlates with the curious case of Ezekiel Elliott.

No longer are the Dallas Cowboys a run-first team. No longer is Elliott the engine that makes their offense go.

This much was proved Sunday in Detroit, where Dallas threw the ball 46 times and ran it 24 times, six of which were provided by Prescott, in its 35-27 win over the Lions.

Of the Cowboys’ 509 total yards, Prescott accounted for 444 through the air, nearly decupling Elliott’s 45 rushing yards, which he managed on just 16 attempts, his first game under 20 totes since Oct. 6.

Over that span, meanwhile, Prescott set a franchise record by becoming the only Cowboys quarterback in history to eclipse 3,000 passing yards through the club’s first 10 regular-season games, per NFL Research. What’s more, Prescott’s 1,098 passing yards since Week 9 against the Giants are the most ever by a Cowboy across a three-game period.

Prescott, who now leads the NFL in passing, is on pace to throw for 5,154 yards this season, according to Pro Football Talk. Elliott (833 yards) is on pace to secure his worst output since 2017, falling well short of last year’s 1,434-yard effort.

The $90 million man is playing like his $2.025 million teammate. And vice versa. The former is largely forgettable while the latter has unmistakably entered the MVP conversation, perhaps as a front-runner.

This, Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson confidently believes, is a direct result of an organizational decision to tilt the figurative field in Dak’s direction. Tomlinson introduced his theory to the masses on Monday’s episode of Undisputed, alongside noted Cowboys fanatic Skip Bayless and regular Prescott discreditor Shannon Sharpe.

“When you have a young QB and offensive coordinator, you’re going to try to uplift that QB to be in the MVP race. So, naturally you’re not going to run the ball as much,” Tomlinson said in the video embedded below.



Skip: Why aren't we seeing THAT Zeke? I love Zeke, but I keep waiting for Zeke and I don't see him.@LT_21: When you have a young QB and offensive coordinator, you're going to try to uplift that QB to be in the MVP race. So, naturally you're not going to run the ball as much. pic.twitter.com/9CGtrWki9S — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 18, 2019

Zeke Delivers Epic Quote on Dak

A bonafide MVP candidate despite what some in the national media would have you believe, Dak is pushing to become just the eighth QB in league history to eclipse 5,000 passing yards in a single season.

Regardless of which side he ends up on, there’s no doubt now the 26-year-old is established as an #elite performer at the most important position of sports. And it’s not going unnoticed, even to the man whose power he’s (indirectly and unintentionally) usurping.

“Dak’s playing the best football I’ve ever seen him play,” Elliott said after the game, via Pro Football Talk. “Something is clicking there and he’s throwing the s— out of the ball. We got a bunch of weapons on the outside he can throw it to, and it’s hard for defenses to stop him, so keep that thing rolling.”

