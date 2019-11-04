Lakers’ Anthony Davis Is ‘a Problem,’ Says NBA Analyst

Are we seeing a new MVP develop right before our eyes? Greece may be falling. Over the last two games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks Anthony Davis has averaged 35.5 points, 14 rebounds, and 2 assists. That’s an average of 3 points per game and 1 rebound more than the reigning MVP, the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Before the Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN’s Doris Burke discussed the lack of media attention Davis received before joining the Lakers.

“I don’t want to say he was overlooked in New Orleans, but he [Anthony Davis] certainly didn’t have the exposure, press coverage. To go 40, 20, to make 26 of 27 free-throws, I mean he is a problem no matter where you put him. You can selectively put him in the post and make sure he can devastate anybody that’s mismatched. You can put him at the top of the key. He can drive left and right. I mean Anthony Davis is a problem,” Burke told Fanatics View.

Monster Brow

Approaching Halloween eve, Davis had a nightmarish plan for the Grizzlies. “I just tried to be a monster on the glass.” Channeling his inner beast, Davis scored and snatched his way into the record books in only 30 minutes of play and joined Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as the only Lakers to record 100 points, ten blocks and ten assists through their first four games (per ESPN).

“It’s an honor to be on that list with those legends but more important is we got the win,” Davis said after the win against the Grizzlies.

Dwight Howard on Anthony Davis Breaking His Free-Throw Record

In October, Anthony Davis made 26 of 27 free throws against the Memphis Grizzlies, eclipsing Lakers’ Center Dwight Howard’s six-year-old record. Shortly after, Howard was asked about Davis breaking his Lakers record of 25 makes at the charity stripe, a record Howard set in his return to Orlando back in 2013.

“He broke mine?” asked Howard jokingly. “I’m happy for him. He had a hell of a game, done an amazing job, and even before I became a Laker, I told him once he gets here, just to cherish every moment. It seems like he is doing it. I’m super happy for him, and he is doing an amazing job. I can’t wait to see what his going to do in the future,” said the eight-time All-Star.

LeBron James Doesn’t Think Davis Has Reached His Full Potential

After the same game against the Memphis Grizzles, LeBron James was asked what he has seen from AD [Anthony Davis] that described the third quarter of the game.

“I don’t think he has scratched the surface yet; we are still trying to get comfortable with one and another. I think he is still getting comfortable on the floor, but when he is attacking like that, the guy shots high in the 80s and 90s from the free-throw line,” said James.

“That’s easy money for him and it is great for our defense, our team to settle the game down. So, he was wonderful tonight, spectacular in all facets, both offensively, and defensively tonight and we needed it” James said.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for Anthony Davis to help continue their winning streak against the Spurs later today.

