Dwight Howard Delivers Strong Statement on Kobe Bryant

Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant have some history.

Back when Bryant was centerpiece of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise in 2012, the team picked up Howard via a blockbuster, four-team trade. However, his tenure with the team was short, as he bolted for Houston in free agency after one season in the purple and gold.

While there was some tension while Howard was on the team, the situation between the two boiled over when they clashed at Staples Center, with Kobe allegedly calling Dwight “soft.”

It was a confrontation that stuck with Howard, and he spoke about it on FS1’s “Fair Game with Kristine Leahy,” earlier this year.

“I think for years I kinda hated him for saying that because I looked at it the wrong way,” Howard said. “I think he was more so talking about my mentality. Not my physique, not how I am on the court. Like my edge. And I didn’t realize that because of all the noise surrounding him saying I was soft. And I hated it. I hated him for that moment.

“Everybody reaches different levels of maturity at different times,” he added. “I think at that time I was ignorant to the level that he was at. So I appreciate you, Kobe. Thank you for saying I was soft. I didn’t realize what you meant until now.”

Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant Embrace Prior to Game Against Hawks

Kobe was courtside on Sunday night for the Lakers win against the 122-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Before the game, Howard and Bryant shared a brief moment, which was a surprise to the Lakers big man.

Howard was asked in the postgame about his relationship with Kobe and if he harbored any feelings of ill will toward his one-time rival.

“Were there ever any hard feelings? It doesn’t matter,” said Howard. “That’s the past. This is a new age, a new day. We’re all about positive vibes.

“I didn’t even know who he was. Slapped me on the back of the neck. I was about to elbow him. But then he said, ‘Hey, what’s up? You’re playing good,'” Howard said. “I said, ‘OK.’ But it was cool. I was glad he came to the game. It was a lot of fun having him in the building.”

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Howard has been the model teammate, showing support for his Lakers brethren and being a positive influence on the culture surrounding the team. His focus of his 16th season in the NBA is clear.

“How often do I think about the big picture? There’s not a day goes by where it doesn’t cross my mind. When I wake up, when I go to sleep, when I’m in practice, when I’m not in practice,” Howard said. “You gotta see it to believe it. I see us every day holding up a trophy.”

LeBron Praises Kobe in Instagram Post Following Win

LeBron James went off with Kobe watching, putting up 33 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in an inspired performance.

“That’s one of the greatest players to ever play this game, taking time out of his day on a Sunday,” James said. “So I’m just trying to put on a show for him and give him a reason like, ‘OK, we might come to another game.'”

Following the game, LeBron shared a post on Instagram celebrating Kobe’s accomplishments with with the Lakers.

“I’m just trying to continue the legacy you left behind in the purple and gold,” James wrote. “At the same time make you proud!!”

Next up for the Lakers is a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home on Tuesday.

