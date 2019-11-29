Lakers: LeBron James Should Be NBA Logo, Not Jerry West Reveals Jim Jones

The NBA should remove Jerry West as the NBA’s logo and make LeBron James the new logo.

I didn’t say it. But one hoops aficionado believes it to be so.

Enter Jim Jones. In between hosting his 8th Annual Turkey Drive at Go Hard Dance Studio in his native Harlem, New York earlier this week, Jones tells Scoop B Radio that LeBron James’ time is now.

“LeBron James is the face of the league,” Jim Jones tells me.

“What’s the dude that’s on the NBA logo? He’s like the new Jerry West, he doesn’t even have to be the MVP.”

Jones is one of the original member of The Diplomats; also know as Dipset.

For those tardy to the party: Other notables from Dipset include Cam’ron, Hell Rell, Freekey Zeeky, Juelz Santana.

In 2006 Jones dropped smash hit We Fly High (Ballin), hs his most successful single to date, peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first top ten single. The single also remains his most successful single on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks and Hot Rap Tracks, peaking at #4 and #1, respectively, and has also ranked as #1 on the Hot RingMasters chart.

Jones also appears in seasons 1 and 2 of the VH1 show Love & Hip Hop: New York.

LeBron James is currently averaging 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 11 assists for the 16-2 Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers will put their nine game winning streak on the line this evening against a 6-10 Washington Wizards team at Staples Center.

Jim Jones thinks James is playing his best basketball right now. “When you think of NBA, you think of LeBron James,” he told me.

“When we were young and you thought of basketball, you thought of Michael Jordan. You say basketball before, you meant Kobe. Today, you mean Lebron. They had their time before, but today, it’s about LeBron. Hands down, statistically, he’s done it. He’s gone to different teams and has won several championships, that’s not easy to do. If he brings it together on the LA side of things, that’s three teams he was able to pull a championship for, that’s kind of crazy.”

James isn’t doing it by himself. Lakers head coach, Frank Vogel has put an emphasis on playing defense at a premium. The Lakers and James have championships aspirations and they built a roster this offseason with key acquisitions like Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley and Danny Green to make that happen. LA also added Anthony Davis via a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans to make things happen.

LA is flowing well early with AD and LBJ.

Davis is averaging 26.1 ponts, nine rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per contest this season. “I didn’t think we were going to be able to connect this fast,” Davis told me earier this month.

.@AntDavis23 says he’s surprised at how quickly he & @KingJames have been able to mesh but AD says Bron told him they aren’t peanut butter & jelly just yet. They’re more like peanut butter & bananas right now. 📹: @ScoopB | #Lakeshow #NBA pic.twitter.com/3HqTSqFnm5 — LakeShowWorld (@LakeShowWorld) November 5, 2019

“Just because of the fact he had a lot of stuff going on this summer with ‘Space Jam [2],’ so we didn’t get a lot of time to work out together,” Davis told me.

“Then we hit a short training camp and had to go to China, and all that stuff, so I’m surprised that we’ve got a little connection right now.”