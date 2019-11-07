Lamar Jackson Fantasy: Ravens QB Dealing With Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday for a still-yet unknown illness. Jackson hadn’t missed practice yet this year, and Twitter lost its mind.
Coach John Harbaugh won’t speak to the media until Friday, so Jackson’s status will be unclear until he comments on it. The Ravens’ injury report will be out later on Thursday, so we will keep you updated on Jackson’s status as soon as new information becomes available.
Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic broke the news that Jackson missed practice due to illness:
The type of illness that caused Jackson to miss practice remains unknown. There was speculation on social media that Jackson may have gotten sick from his teammate Marshall Yanda, who missed also missed practice due to an illness, but that has neither been confirmed nor denied at this point.
Lamar Jackson Fantasy Outlook: Will Illness Hinder Jackson’s Week 10 Performance?
Fantasy owners who are wanting to start Jackson shouldn’t panic–at least not yet. Jackson’s missing practice due to illness could mean that he’s feeling a tad under the weather so the Ravens decided to rest their very active quarterback. It could also be something more, but there’s no reason to believe that until it had been confirmed. This was only the second practice Jackson has missed in his career.
Fantasy owners should keep him in their starting lineups until they have legitimate reason to worry. Jackson is the best offensive weapon the Ravens have, and they’re likely to be very cautious with him, particularly if he’s feeling at all out of sorts. He’s also likely to play through any illness he may have, because he’s tough, durable and essential to the Ravens’ game plan.
NFL reporter Tom Pelissero also reported that the illness Jackson has been battling is “nothing serious,” and should not keep him from playing Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pelissero also noted that Jackson has 161 more rushing yards by himself than the entire Bengals team combined, which is another reason fantasy owners should absolutely keep Jackson in their starting lineups.
Jackson leads a Ravens offense that leads the league in points scored per game with 31.4. Jackson has 637 yards rushing yards on the season and is a primary reason why the Ravens also lead the league in yards rushing per game with 204.9.
In his one game against Cincinnati this year, Jackson ran all over this Bengals defense. He didn’t have any passing touchdowns, but he threw for 236 yards while rushing for 152 yards and a score. He’ll look to carve them up again this Sunday.
