Lamar Jackson Fantasy: Ravens QB Dealing With Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday for a still-yet unknown illness. Jackson hadn’t missed practice yet this year, and Twitter lost its mind.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wasn't at practice today. That's a first for this season. DT Brandon Williams was also missing. OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) and G Marshal Yanda (illness) were both back. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 7, 2019

There's been no indication that Lamar Jackson's sick, but it's interesting that the Thursday practice he missed last year was against … the Bengals. Also in November. Jackson had to go to the hospital then after suffering stomach pains. https://t.co/dyJ5JfzyN6 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 7, 2019

QB Lamar Jackson is one of two players not practicing. The other was DT Brandon Williams. OL Ronnie Stanley (knee) and Marshal Yanda (illness) both returned to practice. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 7, 2019

Yesterday, Marshall Yanda missed practice due to an illness he caught from his kids. Today, Lamar Jackson is reportedly missing practice due to an illness. Yanda and Jackson’s lockers are right next to each other. — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 7, 2019

Lamar Jackson (Back hurt from carrying the franchise on it) did not practice Thursday https://t.co/TjEpxdBjcg — Stri:(a (@StrikaNation24_) November 7, 2019

Coach John Harbaugh won’t speak to the media until Friday, so Jackson’s status will be unclear until he comments on it. The Ravens’ injury report will be out later on Thursday, so we will keep you updated on Jackson’s status as soon as new information becomes available.

Jackson has been dealing with an illness: https://t.co/DuNF10Ic4u — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 7, 2019

The type of illness that caused Jackson to miss practice remains unknown. There was speculation on social media that Jackson may have gotten sick from his teammate Marshall Yanda, who missed also missed practice due to an illness, but that has neither been confirmed nor denied at this point.

Lamar Jackson Fantasy Outlook: Will Illness Hinder Jackson’s Week 10 Performance?

Fantasy owners who are wanting to start Jackson shouldn’t panic–at least not yet. Jackson’s missing practice due to illness could mean that he’s feeling a tad under the weather so the Ravens decided to rest their very active quarterback. It could also be something more, but there’s no reason to believe that until it had been confirmed. This was only the second practice Jackson has missed in his career.

Lamar Jackson (illness) is missing only the second practice of his NFL career. Jackson was sidelined on Nov. 14, 2018, with an illness before his first NFL start (also a Thursday during Bengals week). But he wasn't listed on the final injury report that week. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 7, 2019

Fantasy owners should keep him in their starting lineups until they have legitimate reason to worry. Jackson is the best offensive weapon the Ravens have, and they’re likely to be very cautious with him, particularly if he’s feeling at all out of sorts. He’s also likely to play through any illness he may have, because he’s tough, durable and essential to the Ravens’ game plan.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero also reported that the illness Jackson has been battling is “nothing serious,” and should not keep him from playing Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We’ll know more on why #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson isn’t practicing when the injury report comes in a couple hours, but my understanding is he’s been sick, it’s nothing serious and it won’t impact his availability for Sunday’s game against the #Bengals. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/GfXWQcjV2h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2019

Pelissero also noted that Jackson has 161 more rushing yards by himself than the entire Bengals team combined, which is another reason fantasy owners should absolutely keep Jackson in their starting lineups.

Jackson leads a Ravens offense that leads the league in points scored per game with 31.4. Jackson has 637 yards rushing yards on the season and is a primary reason why the Ravens also lead the league in yards rushing per game with 204.9.

In his one game against Cincinnati this year, Jackson ran all over this Bengals defense. He didn’t have any passing touchdowns, but he threw for 236 yards while rushing for 152 yards and a score. He’ll look to carve them up again this Sunday.

