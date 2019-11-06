Odell Beckham Jr. & Lauren Wood Make Relationship Instagram Official

Odell Beckham Jr. and model Lauren Wood have been dodging relationship rumors since they were first spotted out together during the off-season, but for the Cleveland Browns star wide-receiver’s birthday, she posted a loving message to her man on Instagram, confirming the two are officially together.

Beckham Jr. turned 27 years old on November 5, and while he celebrated with friends, and blew candles on his birthday cake, Wood posted a series oh photos with this loving caption: “Happy birthday @obj ! Your soul is pure gold. U know I can write lot about you, but I rather keep passing these love letters. Ceasar home. PS this blurry will always be my fave pic of us bc wtf is going on lol yumiii af.”

Wood and Beckham Jr. have been sending each other flirty messages and commenting on each other’s Instagram photos for months, but this marks the first time either of them has shared a picture of them together.

While it’s safe to say the Browns’ 2-6 start is not what Beckham Jr. thought he was getting himself into when he arrived in Cleveland during the off-season, however, the NFL star also probably didn’t predict he’d find himself in a serious relationship, let alone one that he’d comfortable sharing with the public.

In an interview with GQ in July Beckham Jr. said, “You never hear about my personal life. You never hear about the woman I’m dating or anything like that. And you won’t. I don’t need to give you that. You want to talk about my job, football? We can talk about that. But this is my personal life. There’s two separate lines. So I always try to keep that.”

At the time, Beckham Jr. was also dealing with the rumors going around that he was secretly gay. “I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this,” Beckham continued. “Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation.”

Lauren Wood Is An Instagram Model & Aspiring Actress

Originally from Texas, and born on March 23, 1993, the woman who’s stolen OBJ’s heart is an aspiring actress. While she was a featured performer on Nick Cannon’s MTV series in 2015, Wild’N Out, she was voted by the show’s fans as their favorite girl on the improv comedy show.

With 1.3 million followers on Instagram, she also works as a model and brand influencer on the social media site. On Instagram, she posts for Hot Miami Styles, Pretty Little Thing, and Fashion Nova.

Also known as “Lolo,” before Dating OBJ, she was linked boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2014, and prior to that, she reportedly dated NBA player Eric Moreland.

