LeBron James Is Not a Fan of Load Management: “If I’m Not Hurt, I’m Playing”

Los Angeles Lakers, 34-year-old LeBron James plans to stay true to his motto as he has no intention of missing games due to load management in anticipation of a postseason run.

“If I’m hurt, I don’t play. If not, I’m playing,” James told ESPN Dave McMenamin after the Lakers’ 95-80 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. “That’s what has always been my motto.”

The word load management has became a topic of interest after Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers sat out of highly anticipated games for the second consecutive week Wednesday. Following this, statements were made by Clippers head coach Doc Rivers that were “inconsistent” about Leonard’s health, therefore resulting in the NBA fining the organization $50,000.

The 17-season legend James has no interest in discussing Leonard’s situation, instead shifting to the third person during his conversation with McMenamin about his own plans.

“LeBron’s healthy, LeBron’ll play. That’s all I’ll talk about,” he said. “I don’t talk about nobody else but me.” I’m healthy, I play. I probably got a good 45 years to not play basketball.”