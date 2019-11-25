LeBron James Excelling as Lakers Point Guard, But Fatigue Concern Lingers

LeBron James is in his 17th season and will be 35 years old in just about a month. This is not generally a time when a player makes a major shift in style of play, unless that shift is one toward more leisurely minutes coming from much deeper in the rotation.

Not so for James, who has been thumbing conventions for most of his career. Now here he is with well over 55,000 minutes of NBA regular season and playoff experience behind him, running a new position: point guard. And it’s going well.

According to Basketball-Reference.com James is playing 58 percent of his minutes at point guard, a remarkable number considering he has not played as a pure point guard since his rookie year. He’s always been a ballhandler and is usually his team’s top playmaker, but he’s done so from the wing and not as the 1-guard.

This year, he’s had the ball in his hands to start most possessions. James has made an average of 67.6 passes per game, according to NBA Stats, a career high and third in the league. He’s found himself in an unusual spot: leading the NBA in assists, at 10.8, one ahead of second on the list, Luka Doncic.

James always has been a transcendent passer, averaging 7.3 career assists. But at his current pace, he could win the first assist title of his career.

“That’s never been a goal of mine,” James told ESPN.com last week. “The assist has always been my favorite because it gives my teammates an opportunity to score. And that’s what’s always mattered to me.”

Is Running Point Guard Asking Too Much of LeBron James?

When the idea of James as point guard first arose this summer, and even into training camp, it was treated as some minor experiment in which new coach Frank Vogel might dabble. Even as Rajon Rondo was working his way back from an early-season calf injury, Vogel indicated that Rondo would be the starter when he was healthy.

But Rondo has been back for six games and James is still the starter, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green on the wings.

That’s cause for a different concern in Lakerland—wearing out James here in the early part of the season. James is not one to indulge in much “load management,” but and has yet to miss a game this season. He is playing 35.2 minutes per game, which is on the low end for him in his career.

But in the context of NBA history, James would become one of only 19 players in NBA history to play that many minutes at age 35. James is expected to carry this team through the postseason and that could be difficult to do from the point-guard spot at his age. Only one other 35-year-old, Steve Nash, ever has averaged 10 assists.

“They run so much of their offense through him,” one Western Conference scout said. “There has to be fatigue. He has always played big minutes but the minutes at point guard are more stressful for most players because you are so mentally engaged, the ball is in your hands. You don’t get to relax for a few possessions. He’s a freak of nature with his conditioning, but you have to worry it will catch up with him.”

It’s obvious from the sheer number of passes that James has made this year, up significantly from previous years, that he’s being asked to do much more. He’s always created assists, but he’s now making more standard passes, too.

Passes/game (NBA rank) Potential assists (Rank) Assist points created (Rank) 2019-20 67.6 (3) 19.9 (1) 27.5 (1) 2018-19 54.8 (20) 16.2 (5) 20.1 (2) 2017-18 57.0 (16) 17.4 (3) 23.1 (3) 2016-17 59.4 (13) 17.3 (4) 23.5 (4) 2015-16 50.7 (33) 13.6 (11) 17.8 (8)

And there is some statistical blowback when it comes to the impact those assignments have on him—James has committed 17 turnovers in his last three games.

The Lakers are 14-2, the best record in the league. They’ve won seven straight and James is excelling as the point guard. But whether he can maintain that level of performance, whether he can transform himself into a point guard at this late stage of his career and still be sharp when the playoffs come remains the looming question for the Lakers.

