LeBron James Reveals Mindset When Lakers Play Against Sub-.500 Teams

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a great start of the season posting a 17-2 record, the leagues best. They seem to have it all figured out as they are currently riding a 10-game winning streak. With superstar players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team is easily among the favorites to win the title.

Though the Lakers have posted an incredible record to start off the season, some NBA fans are still unimpressed due to the team’s schedule. In the past 10 games, the Lakers have defeated the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Washington Wizards. All of those are currently sub-.500 teams.

The Lakers have been playing against teams that are significantly inferior to them, so King James commented on the team’s mindset and how they look past an opponent’s record, per Lakers Nation.

“Cause we’re not paying attention to records nor are we paying attention to ours or the opponent’s. We’re just going out and playing and trying to get better every game. Like Coach said, the team’s that have sub-.500 records aren’t sub-.500 teams. If you look at tonight, you see what San Antonio was able to do at home and they’re just a very well-organized team and Memphis been playing better and all the teams — Washington’s been playing better, they’re the No. 1 or No. 2 offensive rating team in the league,” James said.

Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak

The Lakers have only lost two out of the 19 games that they have played so far. They have only taken an L from their rival team, the Los Angeles Clippers (112-102) and the Toronto Raptors (113-104). The Lakers are playing incredibly well as they are currently riding a 10-game winning streak. Some of the teams that the Lakers have competed against these past 10 games are not even projected to make this season’s playoffs. For instance the Golden State Warriors post a 4-16 record and the Memphis Grizzlies are 5-13.

“We just gotta be ready and we can’t worry about what the record is and who we’re playing. We gotta continue to play our type of basketball and we’ve been able to do that,” James said.

Though the Lakers have been playing against inferior teams, some of them have given them a run for their money. The Lakers barely beat the Pelicans by four (114-110) and they barely beat the Grizzlies by one (109-108). The Pelicans currently post a 6-13 record. Tomorrow night the Lakers will really be put up to the test as they host the Dallas Mavericks at 1 p.m. The Mavericks currently post a 12-6 record and place fourth in the Western Conference. The last time the Lakers and Mavericks played against each other, the game went into overtime and the Lakers barely edged over the Mavs by nine points, 119-110. The game will be a good matchup as Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is a beast. He is currently pouring in an average of 30.8 points, 9.9 boards, and 9.6 assists per game. Fans will have to wait and see if The King and AD have what it takes to tame the beast.