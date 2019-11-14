Clippers’ Leonard and Beverley Out Against Pelicans

The Clippers fell short against the Houston Rockets 102-93 , and they’ll now be shorthanded when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. Leonard will now be missing his third game of the season. The first two games that he was benched due to “load management” were nationally televised games against against the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks. The 6’7 star Leonard is currently averaging 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

Beverley has been dealing with a sore calf over the last couple of weeks. He missed game against the Mavericks during preseason as a precaution. During the first week of the regular season it flared up again. As Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports, “In 11 games this season, Beverley has averaged 7.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals on just 35.3 percent shooting from the field.”