Lions vs Bears: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The 3-5 Chicago Bears are looking to avoid losing their fifth straight, and they have a tough divisional opponent coming to town Sunday in the Detroit Lions )3-4-1).

The Bears swept the series last year, but these are two very different squads than they were last season. The Lions have nearly beaten the likes of Green Bay and a Chiefs team that was led by Patrick Mahomes before he went down with a knee injury, and the Bears can only seem to beat themselves of late. So who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of the game followed by some trends and our prediction:

Bears

To say the Bears have been struggling on offense is putting it mildly. Chicago is scoring just 17.8 points a game, but they’ve found a spark with rookie running back David Montgomery in recent weeks. Montgomery has scored three of his five touchdowns over the last two games, and he seems to be warming up. He’ll have plenty of chances against this Lions defense.

On defense, Chicago hasn’t been the same since they lost Akiem Kicks Week 4–it’s no coincidence they haven’t won since September. The Bears are 1-3 at Soldier Field this year, and despite the stellar play of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Chicago’s defense has an opportunity to come out and shut down a tough divisional opponent.

Lions

The Lions have been great on offense this year, particularly through the air. Detroit is scoring 25.5 points a game and are gaining over 295 yards passing per contest, which is third in the league. The Bears still have a top five defense, but their offense has been forcing the defense into playing too many minutes this season. That can’t happen in this game if the Bears want to win it.

As for Detroit’s defense–it’s one of the worst in the league. They’re giving up just over 27 points a game, 135.8 yards on the ground, and 424.1 yards per contest. The Bears will have to find a better rhythm on offense than they have in previous weeks in order to take advantage of a defense that’s giving up over 135 yards rushing a game.

Trends, Pick & Prediction

Spread: Lions +2.5

Over/Under: 41.5 points

Odds Shark has predicted that the Bears will win by a projected score of 28-19, with Chicago covering the spread and the point total going over.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

* The total has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games.

* Detroit is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

* The Lions are 2-6-1 ATS in their last 9 games against Chicago.

* Detroit is 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against Chicago.

* The Bears are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

* The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Chicago’s last 13 games.

* Chicago is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

* The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chicago’s last 7 games against Detroit.

We’re with Odds Shark on all but one thing here: NFC North games are usually low-scoring defensive slugfests, and while the Lions don’t have a good defense–they’re playing a Bears offense that hasn’t scored more than 24 points all season. We’re going under here.

Final Prediction: Bears 21, Lions 17

