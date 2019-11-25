Lions-Bears Line Revealed for Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears have different records, yet have had similarly dismal seasons in 2019.

Though the Bears beat the Lions 20-13 a few weeks back, you could forgive any fans who weren’t thrilled by that moment at all considering the relative futility of both teams. Since, things have only gotten worse for the Lions, while the Bears have remained fairly average.

This week, the two sides are poised to do battle on Thanksgiving Day in a redux of a game the Bears pulled out in 2018, and confidence has to be at an all-time low for many on both sides of this classic NFC North rivalry. That fact is exemplified in the line for the game.

According to Vegas Insider, the Bears are currently one point favorites for the Week 13 contest. That’s basically even all things considered, and it shows the lack of faith anyone has in betting on either side to do enough to win this week.

Bad Lions Defense vs. Bad Bears Offense

The Lions and Bears will compete in a matchup of two weaknesses on either side. In terms of Detroit, the defense has left plenty to be desired in a tough start to the season.

After Detroit was roughed up by the Oakland Raiders a few weeks back, the Lions slipped to near the bottom of the league in multiple categories. While their offense has performed decently even in the absence of Matthew Stafford, the defense is still getting abused against both the run and the pass.

This past week, the Lions hit rock bottom in only managing 16 points on the road against the terrible Washington Redskins. On the defensive side, they allowed rookie Dwayne Haskins to do just enough to send their record to a woeful 3-7-1 on the season.

Obviously, some things have to change over the second half of the season in order for the Lions to claw back to respectability and avoid continuing calls for some major changes.

Chicago’s offense, meanwhile, hasn’t been much better. The Bears have managed to beat some of the worst teams on their schedule, and their defense can hold them in games. Offensively, however, Chicago struggles to put up points, as evidence of the meager total they hung on Detroit’s defense a few weeks back. In terms of special teams, Chicago still has a wobbly kicking game, which hasn’t helped matters for their side this season whatsoever.

In other words, something’s gotta give.

Lions vs. Bears Recent Results

Detroit was swept by Chicago last season, who packed a powerful defensive punch and an offense which was much better than the outfit the team is running in 2019. The Lions were outscored 57-38, and Detroit was blown out early at Solider Field and had to claw back into the game. This year, the Bears’ offense might not be capable of putting up such numbers, so they will need to rely on their defense forcing turnovers and making Detroit uncomfortable, which they did easily last year.

Prior to 2018, the Lions had won nine games out of 10 in the rivalry, and Detroit will try desperately to find some magic to turn things around head-to-head.

Right now, however, the Lions still aren’t favorites to do so, just like they weren’t a few weeks back.

