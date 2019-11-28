David Blough Fires First Career Touchdown to Kenny Golladay [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions announced David Blough as the emergency starter on Wednesday night just ahead of their Thanksgiving game, and it didn’t take the youngster long to make his presence felt.

On his second pass of the game, BLough connected with Kenny Golladay on a deep touchdown strike. Nobody was near Golladay, and the wideout waltzed into the end zone for the 76 yard score to even the score at 7-7 and strike back after a Chicago drive.

For Blough, hit was his first career touchdown in the NFL. For Golladay, it was his 9th touchdown of the season and a good start to the game for both the quarterback and one of his key pass catchers. It was the longest play from scrimmage against the Chicago defense this season. Additionally it was the longest touchdown for the team on Thanksgiving since 1992.

David Blough Played at Purdue

Coming out of Carrolton, Texas, Blough was a three star recruit that selected Purdue over a host of offers from teams such as Memphis and New Mexico State. after paying his dues for a few seasons, Blough took over as the team’s starter and had some up and down years. As a whole, he finished his Purdue career with 9,550 passing yards and 69 touchdowns, which were some pretty impressive totals.

In his final season with the Boilermakers in 2018, Blough threw for a school record 572 passing yards in a game, which is notable considering Drew Brees also played at Purdue and threw plenty of passes with the team through the years.

David Blough in the NFL

Following college, Blough was brought into the league by the Cleveland Browns after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was an undrafted free agent signing of the team and competed during the preseason and training camp to be on the roster. Prior to final cuts, he was traded to the Lions in exchange for a seventh round draft pick. In Detroit, Blough was the third string quarterback behind Driskel and Stafford, and probably never dreamed he’d get his shot at the NFL this quickly.

Thus far in his career, Blough has not registered an NFL stat in a regular season game. During the preseason, Blough threw for 271 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for Cleveland. His best game statistically came against the Lions ironically enough, when he threw for 115 yards on 11-17 passing. He did throw both of his picks in that game.

Now that Blough has this big pass under his belt, it will be interesting to see if the youngster can settle in and make some intermediate throws. It’s safe to assume all of Blough’s passes won’t go for long touchdowns, so settling in will be the key as will be maintaining consistency.

For now, though, it’s nice to see Blough get off to a nice start in his career by firing a huge touchdown in his first couple passes as a member of the Lions. Certainly, it’s a memory for the player to cherish for a long time.

