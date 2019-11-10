Jeff Driskel Throws Ugly Interception vs. Bears [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions were hoping to get a better effort from backup quarterback Jeff Driskel, but the signal caller hasn’t been able to deliver whatsoever against the Chicago Bears.

Early in the game, Driskel got off to a nice start and helped lead the Lions to an early 6-0 lead, but by halftime, that lead had evaporated and Detroit was heading in the wrong direction. Driskel helped that regression in the second half by telegraphing an ugly pass directly into the arms of linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Here’s a look at the play. There wasn’t a Lions player in the neighborhood.

The Jeff Driskel #Lions offense is melting down.pic.twitter.com/OcgdlgohEV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 10, 2019

Driskel has thrown more short passes than long passes, but this was a particularly glaring miss for the quarterback, who couldn’t make the right read on the play. The mistake led to another Bears touchdown, and that made the mountain simply too high to climb for the Lions in the second half.

Jeff Driskel Played at Florida, Then Louisiana Tech

Before his stint with the Lions begun this season, in college, Driskel played for Will Muschamp at Florida for four years, and had his pinnacle in college come when he led the 11-2 Gators to the Sugar Bowl where they played the Louisville Cardinals and lost the game.

After injury, Driskel lost his starting job and elected to transfer. He departed for Louisiana Tech where he had a great finish to his career, putting up 4,026 passing yards and 27 touchdowns in 2015. In total, Driskel had quite a productive college career, putting up 7,437 yards and 50 touchdowns to just 27 interceptions. He then became a sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Driskel Has Decent NFL Stats

Following college, Driskel was selected by the San Francisco 49ers but did not make the team. He latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals where he would become the emergency starter in October of 2018. Due to the loss of Andy Dalton, Driskel was pressed into duty and did a nice job for the Bengals, putting up 1,003 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Though his team was 1-4, Driskel showed the goods to being a capable backup who can give the team a chance in situations just like the one he will face in Detroit.

Driskel has also rushed for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground, proving just how difficult he can be to game plan for. He can scramble a bit, which is an added wrinkle to his game which gives him a bit of an advantage in the pocket against teams that haven’t seen him.

Detroit’s offense has not been able to get the job done with Driskel whatsoever. Their plan has been more to dump the ball off on short passes rather than try to target anything long, playing right into the hands of the Bears, who have easily smothered them on defense.

Takeaways like this don’t help whatsoever when a team is trying to manage a game and make as few mistakes as possible on the road to give themselves a shot at winning.

READ NEXT: Lions Lose Two Players to Possible Concussions