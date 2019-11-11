Matthew Stafford Injury: NFL Doctors Explain Severity of Case

The Detroit Lions faced life without Matthew Stafford this past week, and the immediate worry for the team and the fans is how long will it be until the quarterback can return.

More specifically, though, another concern is how severe is the injury that Stafford is dealing with. And as usual, a solid answer has come in from former NFL doctor David J. Chao.

According to Chao, after looking at video of the purported injury, what Stafford is facing is a short term painful injury, albeit something which is not long term, nor has any immediate impacts on the spinal cord. That’s good news not simply for Stafford the player, but Stafford the person.

By video, consistent with transverse process fracture. No long term or spinal cord worries but a short term painful injury. Note how tough #MatthewStafford is to finish game and even practice some this week. https://t.co/X0Q9r3LrRN — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) November 10, 2019

That opinion was shared by a personality who does injury analysis for Boston Sports Journal, who referred to the injury as acute rather than chronic stress, which could set the table for a quicker recovery.

Good news on Stafford is that it was an acute injury, not a chronic stress injury. Much quicker recovery. https://t.co/ErxIkeNkPY — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) November 10, 2019

For the time being, it looks as if the Lions and Stafford may have dodged a more serious bullet.

Matthew Stafford’s Injury Timeline

After Stafford was revealed to be sidelined with the ailment, ESPN’s Adam Schefter explained that while the injury could be shorter term in nature, the likelihood is that it would be a week by week thing the Lions would have to watch. Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“Stafford is now considered week-to-week with an injury that one source said could sideline him for “this week or 3 weeks.” Stafford had started 136 consecutive regular-season games entering Sunday, the sixth-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history.”

Before the injury, Stafford was rolling along and having an MVP caliber season. Safe to say that all of this puts a major damper on that, no matter how much time Stafford is to miss. Stafford is a warrior however, and has never been shy about trying to play in the past through the pain.

Obviously, the major hurdle for him moving forward will be finding a way to get cleared by the medical staff for any type of return in the month of November with this news. This could have Stafford on track to miss games through Thanksgiving for the Lions, unless he can heal up any quicker.

The timeline presented by Schefter certainly jibes with what the internet doctors have said they see thus far.

Matthew Stafford’s Injury

Listed on the report with a hip and back ailment, Stafford picked up the back injury while playing the Oakland Raiders. The hip trouble had been lingering since the Kansas City game, but Stafford had found a way to play through the pain of that, and was actually looking better on the injury report in the weeks since. The back injury limited him in practice most of the week leading up to the Chicago game, casting doubt on whether he’d actually play. Reports in the hours before hinted Stafford could be in trouble, and the decision was quickly made to sit him down on Sunday morning ahead of the game against the Bears.

Late last season, Stafford dealt with broken bones in his back as well and played through the pain, and the back injury in consecutive seasons has become a troubling trend for the quarterback. With the Lions depending on Stafford in not just the present but the future, they will have to be careful about how they proceed in this case.

At the very least, the hope is the injury remains relatively minor as some of these reports could hold.

