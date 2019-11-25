Picking the Lions Top Five Thanksgiving Day Games Ever

The Detroit Lions have been making Thanksgiving Day memories for decades, and while certainly not all have been good, the team has had plenty of fantastic moments to celebrate and remember on the special holiday within the last few decades.

So which games and moments could be seen as the best of the best on the holiday? Here’s a look at picking out the top five moments that Lions fans will remember on the holiday lately.

1. Barry Sanders Runs Over Bears (1997)

Throughout the years it always seemed as if Sanders saved his best games of the season for Thanksgiving, and 1997 was no exception. With the Lions badly needing wins to stay in the playoff conversation, Sanders went off in a huge way rushing for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns making several highlight reel plays along the way that would live on for years.

BARRY SANDERS VS BEARS THANKSGIVING 1997 2019-01-22T23:43:37.000Z

Detroit pounded Chicago 55-20 in the game. Early on it looked as if the Bears would pull a potential upset, but Detroit roared in the second half to a blowout win. Along with the brilliant commentary of Pat Summerall and John Madden, the game was a masterpiece from a Detroit perspective. It remains one of Sanders’ most memorable and fantastic Thanksgiving performances of all-time.

2. Jerome Bettis Coin Flip Fail Helps Lions Edge Steelers (1998)

It was a back and forth battle most of the afternoon between two teams heading in separate directions as the 7-4 Steelers locked helmets with the 4-7 Lions. Pittsburgh would pull ahead thanks to Kordell Stewart’s pass to Will Blackwell, but Detroit would claw back thanks to a late touchdown by Herman Moore. Detroit took a late lead, but Pittsburgh fought back with a field goal of their own. That would set up overtime, where Detroit native Jerome Bettis would head out for the coin toss.

Phil Luckett Botches Jerome Bettis OT Coin Toss (1998) | NFL On ThanksgivingNFL referee Phil Luckett has one of the more embarrassing NFL on Thanksgiving moments, as he audibly mistakes Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis' call of 'tails' on the overtime coin flip which would've been right. The Lions instead got the ball and kicked a game-winning field goal 3 minutes in OT. Subscribe to the NFL YouTube channel to see immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, daily fantasy football updates, all your favorite NFL Network podcasts, and more! Subscribe to NFL on YouTube: https://goo.gl/VmTK0M For all things NFL, visit the league's official website at http://www.nfl.com/ Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts Fantasy Football: http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/ Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps 2015 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFL Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFL Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nfl/ 2015-11-26T03:03:49.000Z

Bettis appeared to call tails, but referee Phil Luckett heard heads and awarded the ball to Detroit. The Lions, boosted by the old overtime rules, won the toss and marched down the field to get a Jason Hanson field goal to win the game. Safe to say Bettis will never live this moment down in his hometown, and it was arguably one of the most strange finishes in NFL history, albeit a nice one for Lions fans to look back on.

3. Dre Bly Picks off the Packers (2003)

Entering this particular Thanksgiving game, the Lions had been on a miserable two game losing streak on the holiday until Bly stepped up big, picking off a Brett Favre pass in order to help boost the Lions to a major victory. The Lions didn’t do much right under Matt Millen on Thanksgiving Day historically, and this was a rare victory to celebrate. The 10-6 Packers would win the NFC North with this as one of the lone tough blemishes on their resume. Ironically, it would be 10 years before the Lions would win on Thanksgiving again after Bly picked off this pass, a miserable losing streak for the Lions on the holiday which led to bogus calls for the NFL to strip Detroit of their holiday tradition.

4. Patriots, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady Pummeled by Lions (2000)

Believe it or not, there was a time before the New England Patriots were one of the most decorated dynasties in NFL history. In the year 2000, the Lions managed to drill Belichick into submission in his first season as head coach. The 34-9 beating didn’t involve Brady at quarterback until the bitter end in mop up duty for Drew Bledsoe, but later became notable as the game where the future legend would complete his first career pass.

Tom Brady's First Series!! – November 23, 2000 against the Detroit Lions!Tom Brady's First Series!! – November 23, 2000 against the Detroit Lions! 2017-08-06T13:36:39.000Z

From Detroit’s perspective, the game was more notable for Charlie Batch firing a touchdown and running for another one, while Bryant Westbrook sealed the deal with an interception for a touchdown later on. Belichick unsurprisingly would get his revenge on the team which gave him his start in the NFL. He won his next two Thanksgiving games in Detroit in blowout fashion.

5. Darius Slay Picks Vikings, Puts Lions in First (2016)

It had been a long time since the Lions had played a Thanksgiving game of consequence, but in 2016, the game meant something for both the Lions and the Vikings. With first place on the line, a see-saw battle featured plenty of Matt Prater field goals. When it looked as if the Lions would lose late, they tied the game. With Minnesota looking to drive late, Sam Bradford was picked off by Slay in a clutch moment, setting up Prater for the eventual 16-13 game winner.

Vikings vs. Lions | NFL on Thanksgiving Week 12 Game HighlightsAfter both teams scored TDs on their opening drives, the defenses stood strong, forcing multiple FGs. With 38 seconds left Lions cornerback Darius "Big Play" Slay came up with a clutch interception on Vikings QB Sam Bradford to set up Matt Prater's game-winning FG. Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass?campaign=sp-nf-gd-ot-yt-3000342 Sign up for Fantasy Football! http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball The NFL YouTube channel is your home for immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, full NFL games, behind the scenes access and more! Check out our other channels: NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms For all things NFL, visit the league's official website at http://www.nfl.com/ Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/ Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps 2016 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFL Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFL Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nfl/ 2016-11-24T21:13:41.000Z

Detroit seemed to be in the drivers seat for their first NFC North title in decades with the win, but wilted down the stretch and collapsed, losing the season finale to Green Bay to lose the division. They made the playoffs however, and this memorable victory was a big reason why that was even allowed to happen.

READ NEXT: Barry Sanders Congratulates Frank Gore Over Record Setting Runs