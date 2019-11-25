Picking the Lions Top Five Thanksgiving Day Games Ever

The Detroit Lions have been making Thanksgiving Day memories for decades, and while certainly not all have been good, the team has had plenty of fantastic moments to celebrate and remember on the special holiday within the last few decades.
So which games and moments could be seen as the best of the best on the holiday? Here’s a look at picking out the top five moments that Lions fans will remember on the holiday lately.
1. Barry Sanders Runs Over Bears (1997)
Throughout the years it always seemed as if Sanders saved his best games of the season for Thanksgiving, and 1997 was no exception. With the Lions badly needing wins to stay in the playoff conversation, Sanders went off in a huge way rushing for 167 yards and 3 touchdowns making several highlight reel plays along the way that would live on for years.
Detroit pounded Chicago 55-20 in the game. Early on it looked as if the Bears would pull a potential upset, but Detroit roared in the second half to a blowout win. Along with the brilliant commentary of Pat Summerall and John Madden, the game was a masterpiece from a Detroit perspective. It remains one of Sanders’ most memorable and fantastic Thanksgiving performances of all-time.
2. Jerome Bettis Coin Flip Fail Helps Lions Edge Steelers (1998)
It was a back and forth battle most of the afternoon between two teams heading in separate directions as the 7-4 Steelers locked helmets with the 4-7 Lions. Pittsburgh would pull ahead thanks to Kordell Stewart’s pass to Will Blackwell, but Detroit would claw back thanks to a late touchdown by Herman Moore. Detroit took a late lead, but Pittsburgh fought back with a field goal of their own. That would set up overtime, where Detroit native Jerome Bettis would head out for the coin toss.
Bettis appeared to call tails, but referee Phil Luckett heard heads and awarded the ball to Detroit. The Lions, boosted by the old overtime rules, won the toss and marched down the field to get a Jason Hanson field goal to win the game. Safe to say Bettis will never live this moment down in his hometown, and it was arguably one of the most strange finishes in NFL history, albeit a nice one for Lions fans to look back on.
3. Dre Bly Picks off the Packers (2003)
Entering this particular Thanksgiving game, the Lions had been on a miserable two game losing streak on the holiday until Bly stepped up big, picking off a Brett Favre pass in order to help boost the Lions to a major victory. The Lions didn’t do much right under Matt Millen on Thanksgiving Day historically, and this was a rare victory to celebrate. The 10-6 Packers would win the NFC North with this as one of the lone tough blemishes on their resume. Ironically, it would be 10 years before the Lions would win on Thanksgiving again after Bly picked off this pass, a miserable losing streak for the Lions on the holiday which led to bogus calls for the NFL to strip Detroit of their holiday tradition.
4. Patriots, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady Pummeled by Lions (2000)
Believe it or not, there was a time before the New England Patriots were one of the most decorated dynasties in NFL history. In the year 2000, the Lions managed to drill Belichick into submission in his first season as head coach. The 34-9 beating didn’t involve Brady at quarterback until the bitter end in mop up duty for Drew Bledsoe, but later became notable as the game where the future legend would complete his first career pass.
From Detroit’s perspective, the game was more notable for Charlie Batch firing a touchdown and running for another one, while Bryant Westbrook sealed the deal with an interception for a touchdown later on. Belichick unsurprisingly would get his revenge on the team which gave him his start in the NFL. He won his next two Thanksgiving games in Detroit in blowout fashion.
5. Darius Slay Picks Vikings, Puts Lions in First (2016)
It had been a long time since the Lions had played a Thanksgiving game of consequence, but in 2016, the game meant something for both the Lions and the Vikings. With first place on the line, a see-saw battle featured plenty of Matt Prater field goals. When it looked as if the Lions would lose late, they tied the game. With Minnesota looking to drive late, Sam Bradford was picked off by Slay in a clutch moment, setting up Prater for the eventual 16-13 game winner.
Detroit seemed to be in the drivers seat for their first NFC North title in decades with the win, but wilted down the stretch and collapsed, losing the season finale to Green Bay to lose the division. They made the playoffs however, and this memorable victory was a big reason why that was even allowed to happen.
