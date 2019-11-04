WWE Hall of Famers Think Lisa Marie Varon Is a Hall of Famer

Lisa Marie Varon is one of the most decorated women in professional wrestling. During her first go around with the WWE (formerly known as the World Wrestling Federation from 2001-2009), Lisa portrayed a character known as Victoria. She had some spectacular matchups with the likes of Molly Holly, Trish Stratus, Stacy Keibler, Lita, Gail Kim, Mickie James, Torrie Wilson, and Candace Michelle on her way to winning two championships.

When she made the switch to Impact Wrestling (TNA), Lisa wrestled under the personality of Tara, and then won the TNA Women’s Knockout Championship five times. She would also go on to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship (1 time) with Brooke Tessmacher.

Earlier this year, Varon announced that she would be retiring at the end of 2019. Last month, Trish Stratus shared that she was planning on surprising Varon at her final match. Trish was unable to follow through and went on to say:

“When she announced internally, my husband and I were trying to find where the match was so I could go and surprise her,” said Stratus. “Then she went and had a match in last month [September] she texted me and said, “my body is done. I think that is going to be my last match,” I said what do you mean? She’s like yeah, I’m going to call that my last match and she retired, so I missed her last match.”

“She is one of my favorite opponents and friends from the business and favorite match; it’s hard to pick. It would have to be the series of hardcore matches during the golden era, we felt like we were turning a corner and gaining position on the card and had an all-around storyline, but I enjoyed working with her,” Stratus said.

Lisa Marie Varon Announces Her Retirement

On September 23, 2019, Varon posted a message on her Instagram addressing her retirement.

“As, @therealkurtangle said, “Oh It’s True. It’s damn True” Thank you @mastersofringentertainment for main eventing my final match this past Saturday. It’s such an honor leaving the ring as the Women’s Masters of the Ring Entertainment Champion. Thank you @realmelina, @theterrirunnels, and @trishstratuscom for sharing this moment with me. Don’t be sad for me… be happy for me. I had an awesome 20-year run. I love you all so very much. I’m appreciative of your support and loyalty.”

Back in July, Varon spoke with Wrestlezone’s Kevin Kellam and explained that she is retiring because her body was telling her it’s time to.

“I think we’ve discussed this at the [her Squared Circle] restaurant before, but you see some legends come out and it’s like ‘oh gosh, remember when? I hate seeing him/her like this,’ and I don’t want people to remember me like ‘wow, she’s really slow’ or ‘she’s really grizzled’ or ‘she can’t move in the ring like she used to.’ I’m still good in the ring, and I do a lot, and there’s stuff I shouldn’t be doing, but I still do—my ego, I’ll take a superplex, I’ll take a suicide dive, which I shouldn’t—but I still want people to remember that [I’m] still a badass. I want them to question why I’m still retiring while I’m still good in the ring. I want them to remember me kicking ass.”

Trish Stratus & Beth Phoenix Think Varon Should Be Inducted Into the Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Beth Phoenix were recently in Irving, Texas for the Dallas Fan Days Expo and shared that Lisa Marie Varon’s next stop should be in the Hall of Fame.

“I think Lisa is highly underrated and definitely recalled seeing the series of matches getting whipped with garbage cans, and kendo sticks. You girls defined what we all wanted to see happen, I think the next step for Lisa is to go into the Hall of Fame,” said Beth Phoenix.

Trish echoed in agreement that Varon should be in the Hall of Fame “100 Percent.”

