Lakers-Clippers Two-Step: Visiting Teams Struggling in L.A. Back-to-Backs

You’ll forgive Lloyd Pierce if he was eager to get of Los Angeles. Sure, it was 90 degrees on Sunday and 79 on Saturday, and who couldn’t use that here in mid-November? But Pierce is trying to coach a very young—shorthanded, to boot—Hawks team and their Southern California weekend had been anything but pleasant.

First, the Hawks lost to the Clippers on Saturday, drubbed by a 150-101 margin. Then they took the Staples Center floor again on Sunday, this time against the Lakers, and were walloped, 122-101, in a game they trailed wire-to-wire and by as many as 30 points.

“We played two tough teams on a back-to-back,” Pierce said. “Two teams that are playing well. … You’re on the road, playing against anyone, it’s always a tough matchup. We want to stick together just for that very reason. It’s a tough two teams that we played in L.A. Any other teams that have to come in and play a back-to-back, I’m sure there are a couple, it’s a tough matchup.”

There are other teams that will come to L.A. for the Clippers-Lakers two-step. Along the way, they’ll get a dose of the two best two-man combos in the league: LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the Lakers, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for the Clippers.

The Hawks are the third team to get the two teams on a back-to-back, and this week, the Thunder will be the fourth. Oklahoma City will have the Clippers on Monday and the Lakers on Tuesday.

While other teams have not had the same dud performances as the Hawks did this weekend, the trip to L.A. has been a nightmare for most thus far. The Hornets were swept in their two games in Los Angeles, losing by 19 points to the Lakers and 15 to the Clippers.

The Raptors are the only team to manage a win in the Los Angeles double, topping the Lakers on November 10 before losing a well-played game to the Clippers on the 11th. Still, overall, teams going to L.A. for a pair of games are now 1-5 with an average margin of defeat (skewed, of course, by the Hawks’ disaster against the Clips) of 17.5 points.

Lakers, Clippers Will Host a Parade of Back-to-Backs

It doesn’t help that both the Lakers and Clippers are among the favorites for the NBA Championship this year. The Lakers are off to a league-best 11-2 start, while the Clippers, still pulling the roster together through early injuries and the introduction of Paul George into the rotation, are 8-5.

In all, 14 teams will make a trip to Los Angeles in which they play the Lakers and Clippers without leaving the city, though not all those games will be on back-to-backs.

In addition to those already played by the Hornets, Raptors, Hawks and Thunder, five other teams—the Cavaliers and Magic in January, the Spurs in February, the Thunder again in April and the Timberwolves to close the season—the will come through L.A. on back-to-backs.

The Wizards, Knicks, Sixers, Pacers and Warriors will play consecutive games in Los Angeles but will have a day off in between.

Considering the way the first three L.A. trips have gone, the advantage for the home team is obvious. Last year, four teams played a pair in Los Angeles without leaving, though not all were back-to-backs. Still, the record for the visitors was 3-5, and 0-4 in the second game of the trip. And neither the Lakers nor the Clippers had nearly as much talent then.

The last team to sweep two games in Los Angeles was the Thunder on January 3-4, 2018. Since then, including this season, teams playing a Lakers-Clippers duo, even with a day off between games, are 5-17. And it’s especially bad in the second of the two games, where teams are 1-10 going back to January 2018.

The Thunder are coming off an impressive overtime win over the Sixers on Friday, but they’re arriving in L.A. in time to see their former star forward, George, in Clippers red-and-blue. George, who was traded to L.A. this summer after two seasons in Oklahoma City, has been back only two games, but is averaging 35.0 points in just 22.0 minutes.

The numbers, generally, have not been friendly to L.A.’s visiting teams. With the Lakers and Clippers at full health, those numbers figure to get tougher.

