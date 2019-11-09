WATCH: Man Arrested for Stabbing Baby Trump Balloon at LSU-Alabama Game

While Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the Louisiana State University versus University of Alabama game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon, where the both received a very warm welcome from the Roll Tide crowd, the iconic Baby Trump balloon was parked outside at the corner of Hackberry Lane and 15th street, widely known as a symbol to protest the President.

Just before kick-off between two to the top teams in college football, a man stabbed the 20 foot Baby Trump Balloon. His arrest was caught on camera and then shared on Twitter. In the video, you can see police officers holding the man in question down on the ground.

How Did the Baby Trump Balloon Get To the LSU-Alabama Game In The First Place?

In order to obtain the Baby Trump balloon, Nic Gulas and Trace Fayard started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to bring it to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The goal was to raise $4,000, as they needed funds for transport, set up, anchors, and staffing. With a promise to donate 2.9 percent of all funds raise, the campaign far surpassed their initial goal with a total of $7,882 donated in just two days.

Hello from Monnish Park in Tuscaloosa pic.twitter.com/VjwbimHFOG — Ñic Gulas (@Nic_Gulas) November 9, 2019

Gulas told CNN via Twitter on the day of the big game, “So, the atmosphere is good, honestly. Have a lot of protesters out in front of it. Every now and then a car will shout out like ‘Trump 2020!’ or ‘Keep America Great!,’ but it’s been mostly positive.”

Trump & Melania Were Greeted With A Standing Ovation In Alabama, But A Live TV Pre-Game Segment Was Ambushed By Protestor

The Media and Democrats don’t want you to see this video. While swampy DC which voted 95% for crooked Hillary had some boos. Real America LOVES President Trump and our beautiful First Lady Melania. pic.twitter.com/9HsfEXVY5p — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 9, 2019

Trump’s reception in Alabama was much different than Trump’s reception at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C., where he was met with boos and chants of “Lock him up.”

After Game 7 in Houston, when Washington won the series against the Astros, a local FOX 5 reporter on the scene at a local D.C. tried interview one of the patrons, and it quickly went south.

“You’ve been such a gracious fan tonight,” she told the man, who was wearing an Alex Ovechkin jersey, “tell me what your thoughts are about this world series win?” He said, “I think this is huge for D.C., D.C. needed this, we got some a****** in the f****** white house…” — all of which took place on live TV before the reporter was able move the microphone.

In Alabama, a similar situation happened, minus the expletives. A reporter asked a student wearing , “Why do you like the President so much and what policies stand out to you?” He replied, “Mainly, the no nonsense policies and especially, because Jeffery Epstein didn’t kill himself. That’s awesome, yeah. It’s totally perfect.”

So this just happened live on @MSNBC at the Alabama – LSU game. 😂 Reporter: Why do you like the President so much and what policies stand out to you? Student "Parker Savage": Jeffery Epstein didn't kill himself. *takes off Trump pin and drops it on ground* pic.twitter.com/xTZtjpMfQ5 — Midnite Mogwai (@midnitemogwai) November 9, 2019

The reporter seems to gloss over the moment, and continues speaking with the other two students in the segment. In the background, the male student removes his Trump pin and throws it on the ground.

