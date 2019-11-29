McKenzie Milton Injury: Return Timeline & Status Update for UCF QB

The UCF-USF matchup is not only known for being a rivalry game but will be forever linked to McKenzie Milton sustaining multiple injuries in 2018. One year ago doctors were hoping to save Milton’s leg after sustaining a serious hit during a scramble. Milton’s injuries were multiple and significant as the quarterback tore his lateral collateral ligament, posterior cruciate ligament and dislocated his knee, per CBS Sports.

Milton has yet to return to the field for UCF, but is still very much a part of the team. Milton can be found at UCF practices, team meetings and on the sideline with a headset helping out the offense during games. Milton may not be back under center yet, but that does not mean that the UCF quarterback is not serious about one day taking the field again.

The UCF quarterback took part in a media session on November 14 and provided an update on his rehab process. Milton noted that his is expecting to soon change from his current knee brace to a more sports-specific one that he would wear during football activities. Milton admitted his goals are still the same.

“The dream is the same,” Milton told reporters. “I want to go to the NFL one day and I want to play football. Then I want to coach after that. That’s been my dream since I’ve been in high school. So, none of that’s changed. That’s still the goal.”

Milton Will Walk With His Fellow UCF Teammates on Senior Night But Still Plans to Return to the Field

Milton will walk with his UCF teammates on senior night, but it sounds like the quarterback is still eying a comeback with the Knights. Milton released a statement emphasizing he is “fully invested in working my butt off to get back on the field.”

“I’m excited to be able to walk on Senior Knight with my brothers who started this journey with me four years ago,” Milton said in a statement released by UCF. “It will be great to have my family here to celebrate all that we have accomplished in front of Knight Nation, but I am fully invested in working my butt off to get back on the field.”



Milton’s Status for the 2020 Season Remains Uncertain

During his media appearance, Milton noted that it is still “too soon” to know if he will be able to play next season. Milton has yet to be cleared for running and jumping. The UCF quarterback appears to be optimistic that each upcoming opportunity will create momentum as he continues his journey back to playing again.

Milton does not plan to transfer and will enroll in graduate school this spring, per UCF Athletics. This means Milton’s dreams of playing in the NFL would have to wait until at least 2021. The UCF quarterback has a standing invitation to participate in the Senior Bowl whenever he does declare for the NFL draft. During the offseason, UCF head coach Josh Heupel noted that he believes Milton will play again.

“There’s still things that he’s got to get back to make it all the way back,” Heupel told Yahoo Sports. “I really do believe he’s going to play again and play at the same level, if not better, than he already was.”