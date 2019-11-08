Mike Vrabel Ordered Shocking Amount of BBQ During his Time in Kansas City

You can’t talk Kansas City without talking barbeque.

During his conference call with the Kansas City media this week, Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel shared some fond memories from his playing days in K.C., his relationship with Andy Reid, and a crazy story involving – you guessed it – barbeque.

The first surprise came with Vrabel’s preferred BBQ joint.

“The best one is Jack Stack because it was the closest one,” Vrabel said, noting that the nearest location was about a half-mile from his family’s house. One can imagine that fans of Arthur Bryant’s, Gates, and Joe’s might have a bone to pick with the Ohio native.

But perhaps more perplexing was simply the amount of barbeque the former Chiefs linebacker would order after his games at Arrowhead.

“I used to call on the way home from games on Sunday afternoon and just ask them how many pounds of wings they had left,” Vrabel said. “They’d say, ‘Nine.’ And I’d say, ‘Beautiful. Just pack me up nine pounds and I’ll pick them up in about 30 minutes.’”

The question remains whether or not Vrabel was the sole beneficiary of the delectable meats. However, by our hypothetical calculations, the Pro Bowl linebacker could have reasonably housed over 100 pounds of wings after approximately 15 home games throughout his two-year stint in Kansas City.

Vrabel’s words of admiration

Vrabel played his college ball at Ohio State and spent his 14-year NFL career with three franchises – the Steelers (1997-00), Patriots (2001-08) and Chiefs (2009-10), winning three Super Bowls in New England along the way. He racked up over 700 total tackles in his career, including 100 in K.C., along with 57.0 sacks, 19 forced fumbles, and 11 interceptions. And while the City of Fountains was the final stop of his playing journey, Vrabel looks back on his last two seasons with pride.

“I remember being a team that was [4-12] one year and 10-6 the next one — won the division — I was proud of that,” said Vrabel to the Kansas City media. “The fans — I remember the fans. The Hunt family — great people. It was a great place to finish up my career, a great town, the kids loved it.”

Vrabel missed playing under current Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid who signed on ahead of the 2013 season. Despite never having worked together, as mentioned by Sports Illustrated, the Titans second-year head coach still holds Reid in high regard as a mentor.

“Some people say ‘Call me whenever,’” Vrabel said. “I can only tell that when Andy [Reid] said that, he meant it, and I have. I’ve called him about things that don’t relate to football but relate to this profession. Called him about preparing for interviews and getting ready for this opportunity. I’m thankful that I would consider him a friend.”

We can only hope to find the pair sitting behind a Jack Stack table together after Sunday’s Week 10 matchup between the Titans and Chiefs.

