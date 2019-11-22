Milt Palacio Not Dead: Retired NBA Player Still Alive

Milt Palacio, the retired American-Belizean basketball player, is alive-and-well following rumors of his passing.

Megan Walsh, the public relations coordinator for the Brooklyn Nets told Heavy.com, “These reports are inaccurate – we have spoken to Milt, and he is fine.” At the time of the death hoax, Palacio is the assistant coach at the Nets’ G-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

A fake news story circulated on the morning of November 22 that said Palacio had been knocked down by a car outside of a mall in Toronto on the night of November 21. The story said that Palacio had been rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The fake story added that the cause of the crash was “failed brakes.” Palacio had apparently been hit by a Honda Civic. The article also said that the American consulate in Toronto had been made aware of Palacio’s death.

Milt Palacio's Buzzer Beaterthank god they showed a flashback of this. I've been dying to see this again. this happened on 12/28/00 every true celtics fan remember this! 2009-03-05T02:17:43.000Z

Palacio joined the Nets organization in September 2018. The irony of arguably his most famous NBA moment coming against the Nets while Palacio was with the Celtics, was not lost on Nets Daily.

