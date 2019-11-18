Mitchell Trubisky Injury Update: Bears QB Exits vs Rams

In one of his better performances of the season, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was taken out out of the game against the Los Angeles Rams with less than four minutes remaining while his team was down 17-7, which ended up being the final score.

When Trubisky didn’t come out to finish the game, but Bears back up Chase Daniel entered the game instead, Twitter lost its mind, wondering if Trubisky had been benched, and initially, the move left media and fans around the league scratching their heads.

I have been saying that Chicago likely needs to move on from Mitch Trubisky by the end of the season, but that is not the time to bench him at all. I'm completely done with Matt Nagy as a coach if that's the case. — Dan DeYoung (@DanDeYoungFB) November 18, 2019

Did the #Bears just bench Mitch Trubisky? — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 18, 2019

Soon after NBC’s announcers seemed perplexed by Trubisky’s appearance on the bench, the Bears’ Twitter account revealed that Trubisky was pulled from the game late in the fourth due to an apparent hip injury, calling him “questionable” to return:

#Bears injury update:

QB Mitchell Trubisky (hip, questionable) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 18, 2019

Despite the team’s claim that Trubisky exited the game due to a hip injury, some members of the Bears media aren’t buying it:

All I’m saying is that the #Bears are saying Trubisky has a hip injury but he looks like a guy on the sideline that was fighting back tears & not limping around. We’ll hear from Nagy soon but needless to say, I’m not buying the injury excuse. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) November 18, 2019

Mitch Trubisky was in the game with 8 min remaining. Next time the Bears got the ball back was with 3:35 left with Chase Daniel at QB. No injury announcement during that time. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) November 18, 2019

The severity of Trubisky’s injury is yet unknown, but he didn’t appear to receive any medical attention on the sidelines.

Bears just announced a hip injury for Mitch Trubisky, but he is not getting any medical attention. Just standing there on the sideline. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) November 18, 2019

Part of the reason fans and media alike began to collectively doubt that Trubisky was injured was the moment he shared with Nagy on the sidelines in which Trubisky looked upset and on the verge of tears:

I agree. Looked like he was gonna cry during that talk with Nagy.. feel for the kid — Mitchell Trubisky broke me 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@10_trubisky) November 18, 2019

"And that's when Nagy pulled out the shiv and jabbed Mitch in the hip." pic.twitter.com/uj3nBMaNN3 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 18, 2019

We will keep you updated on Trubisky’s status as new information becomes available.

