Mitchell Trubisky Injury Update: Bears QB Exits vs Rams

In one of his better performances of the season, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was taken out out of the game against the Los Angeles Rams with less than four minutes remaining while his team was down 17-7, which ended up being the final score.
When Trubisky didn’t come out to finish the game, but Bears back up Chase Daniel entered the game instead, Twitter lost its mind, wondering if Trubisky had been benched, and initially, the move left media and fans around the league scratching their heads.
Soon after NBC’s announcers seemed perplexed by Trubisky’s appearance on the bench, the Bears’ Twitter account revealed that Trubisky was pulled from the game late in the fourth due to an apparent hip injury, calling him “questionable” to return:
Despite the team’s claim that Trubisky exited the game due to a hip injury, some members of the Bears media aren’t buying it:
The severity of Trubisky’s injury is yet unknown, but he didn’t appear to receive any medical attention on the sidelines.
Part of the reason fans and media alike began to collectively doubt that Trubisky was injured was the moment he shared with Nagy on the sidelines in which Trubisky looked upset and on the verge of tears:
We will keep you updated on Trubisky’s status as new information becomes available.
READ NEXT: Bears HC Matt Nagy Has Good Things to Say About Colin Kaepernick