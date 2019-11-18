Mitchell Trubisky Injury: Twitter Reacts, Fans Call For Colin Kaepernick

It was a bizarre scene to say the least. With under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, Bears head coach Matt Nagy pulled his starting quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, out of the game.

It was a move that appeared to look like a benching; commentators Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels were baffled, and assumed Trubisky was benched, primarily because they said they had received “no word” from the Bears public relations team telling them what had happened. Trubisky didn’t visit the medical tent, and he remained standing on the sidelines, but before the game ended, the Bears revealed via their social media PR account that Trubisky had left the game with a hip injury:

#Bears injury update:

QB Mitchell Trubisky (hip, questionable) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 18, 2019

Several fans and members of the media have since took to Twitter and the airwaves to express their skepticism about whether or not Trubisky was really hurt, or if he was benched and Nagy used an injury as an excuse of sorts. Former Bears players Alex Brown and Earl Bennett both said that something very odd was going on with the Chicago Bears, and overall, everyone seemed to be doubting everything:

Oh yeah. Sureeee — Brayson (@bmitchell11x) November 18, 2019

I think Nagy is done with his current QB's play. The playbook is clearly scaled back. The QB isn't executing. Injury or not, Trubisky to the bench will shine some light on the offensive issues. Chase Daniel isn't Russell Wilson, but he's a capable backup. — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) November 18, 2019

While several fans, writers and former players debated whether Trubisky was really injured or not, another rallying cry became prominent on Twitter: many fans and sports media personnel began calling for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to take Trubisky’s spot, injured or not:

Season’s over. Trubisky is done. Chase isn’t the answer. Let’s see what Kaepernick’s got. pic.twitter.com/gW1FdPwtm2 — connor 🌹 (@alsoconnor) November 18, 2019

You may disagree with Colin Kaepernick’s politics but please don’t tell me he’s not good enough when Mitch Trubisky is out here making six yard passes look harder than giving birth to triplets. — Safwan (@zinjabil) November 18, 2019

Kaepernick on his worst day is better than Mitchell Trubisky. It’s so disingenuous for anyone to bash on Kaep’s flaws when you look around the league and see what’s being put on the field on a weekly basis. Rudolph just threw 4 picks. CK had only 4 in 11 starts for a 2-14 team. — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) November 18, 2019

Unless Trubisky is hurt this is about to get very interesting. Kaepernick’s folks might want to overnight the video of his workout to Chicago ASAP — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) November 18, 2019

ITS KAEPERNICK TIME BEARS FANS LETS GOOOOOOOOOOK — Cam Newton QB1 2020 (@TrubiskyGoated) November 18, 2019

The Bears should go and get Colin Kaepernick ASAP because this Trubisky kid is garbage 🗑 — 👑🌊👑WAVE KING👑🌊👑GoBlue 8-2〽️Hawks 8-2🦅 (@WaveSinatraJr) November 18, 2019

There were also multiple polls on Twitter over the past few days asking Bears fans about their current quarterback situation. In one poll, 55% of the fans polled stated that they did not want Trubisky to remain the team’s starter next week:

Should Mitchell Trubisky be the #Bears’ starting QB next week? — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) November 18, 2019

In another poll, Windy City Gridiron’s Jack M. Silverstein asked Bears fans prior to Kaepernick’s public workout Saturday if they wanted their favorite team to be in attendance to watch him. Their response was overwhelmingly positive:

BEARS FANS: Do you want the Bears to attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout?#BearDown — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) November 12, 2019

Bears Mum On Kaepernick Workout, Say Trubisky Has ‘Hip Pointer’

While several members of the media saw Chicago Bears representatives at Kaepernick’s original workout destination, Bears GM Ryan Pace would neither confirm nor deny whether the Bears had any part in any of Kaep’s workout activities, saying: “Like any workout, we really keep those things in house and that’s where we’ll keep this one.”

#Bears GM Ryan Pace when asked about the Colin Kaepernick workout yesterday (via WBBM): “Like any workout, we really keep those things in house and that’s where we’ll keep that one.” — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) November 18, 2019

On Monday, when Matt Nagy met with the media at Halas Hall, he said that Trubisky had a right hip pointer, and that he removed his starting quarterback from Sunday night’s game because the hip injury was beginning to affect Trubisky’s throwing and follow through, while also noting Mitch was in a good deal of pain.

When asked if Trubisky was removed for a performance-based reason, Nagy said Trubisky’s removal from the game “had zero to do with his play,” and when he was asked if Trubisky would be his starting quarterback moving forward, Nagy said: “Absolutely.”

Matt Nagy says pulling Mitch Trubisky in last night's loss was solely because of his hip injury and "had zero to do with his play." Asked if Trubisky remains the starting QB if healthy, Nagy said, "Absolutely.”https://t.co/8BAsKLcKxe — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) November 18, 2019

Nagy also noted that Trubisky was not yet cleared to play next Sunday against the New York Giants, and his status remains unknown. While it’s unlikely the fans on Twitter calling for Kaepernick will get their wish, they just may see backup Chase Daniel next week.

READ NEXT: The Latest on the Chicago Bears and Colin Kaepernick’s Workout