Mitchell Trubisky Injury Update: Will Bears’ QB Miss Any Time?

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy spoke to the media from Halas Hall Monday afternoon, and he spent the great majority of his time answering questions about his starting quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. In a move that surprised and baffled many, including commentators Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels, Nagy pulled Trubisky late in the fourth quarter against their Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

People were baffled largely because Trubisky didn’t appear to be injured–he didn’t visit the medical tent or have trainers hovering over him–he stood looking dejected on the sidelines. There was also a moment when Nagy huddled close to his quarterback while holding up his play sheet over his mouth to cover what he was saying, and some speculated that Nagy could have been voicing words of encouragement after just benching his team’s second overall pick. But Nagy said after the game and again on Monday that he didn’t bench Trubisky. He said his quarterback suffered a hip injury, which Trubisky confirmed post game.

Mitchell Trubisky Suffers Hip Pointer: What’s His Status for Sunday vs Giants?

Nagy told the media on Monday that Trubisky’s injury is a right hip pointer, and he mentioned that Trubisky suffered the injury on a sack towards the end of the second quarter. He said that initially, Trubisky seemed good to go, but as the second half of the game progressed, “Over time…it became stiff and tighter and tighter.” Nagy noted that Trubisky’s pain level was increasing, and it was starting to affect his throws and follow through: “We wanted to be careful of it affecting his play,” he said. “He wasn’t really able to step into things.”

Nagy also noted that Trubisky wasn’t able to sit on the bench, which could seemingly explain why he was standing on the sidelines. Their close huddle covered by the play sheet was about him asking Trubisky to be real and honest about whether the hip injury was altering his abilities, Nagy said, calling it “a very real conversation.” Nagy also noted that he wanted Trubisky to know that he still supported him fully.

Will Trubisky be ready to go next Sunday when the Bears host the New York Giants? “We’re working through that,” Nagy said, refusing to commit either way. Trubisky seemed to leave the game with a noticeable limp, but the injury didn’t appear too serious. Sports medical analyst Dr. David J. Chao said that while Trubisky may have been hurt and experiencing pain or discomfort, he may not be seriously injured:

While Chao has not examined Trubisky, his track record of analyzing and diagnosing player injuries is excellent.

When asked if he thought Trubisky would benefit emotionally and physically from sitting for awhile, Nagy was quick to shoot that idea down, noting that Trubisky was absolutely the starter moving forward if he’s healthy.

It’s still unknown as to whether Trubisky will miss any time, but right now, with as chaotic as things are within the Bears franchise, anything seems possible.

