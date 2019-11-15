Myles Garrett Faces Lengthy Suspension After Helmet Swing

Myles Garrett will undoubtedly be suspended for taking Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and hitting him in the head with it. The question is not whether Garrett will be suspended but for how long. Pro Football Talk suggested that Garrett’s actions warranted at least a five-game suspension. After the game, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was visibly frustrated and admitted that Garrett would get suspended.

Earlier this season, the NFL suspended Vonte Burfict for 12 games but it was a bit of a different situation given Burfict’s history of unnecessary hits. NFL Network’s Michael Irvin suggested that Garrett will be suspended for the remainder of the Browns’ season. Burfict’s suspension is the closest we have to compare Garrett’s potential punishment to. Here was the NFL’s state on Burfict’s hit, per ESPN.