Former Lion Compares Myles Garrett Play With Ndamukong Suh

When he played with the Green Bay Packers, T.J. Lang got to know Detroit Lions’ defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh quite well.
Suh battled in the trenches against Lang and his mates for years, and while he might have crossed the line and been a dirty player in some instances, he never pulled anything quite like Myles Garrett did with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.
After Garrett swung his helmet at a prone Mason Rudolph who was missing his helmet, Lang hopped on Twitter and provided his reaction to the play. According to him, what he saw from Suh in his career was nothing like what Garrett did.
Lang would know. When Suh was a member of the Lions, he battled him for the better part of five seasons.
Myles Garrett Video
It was not a good finish to the game for the Browns and Garrett, each of whom’s reputation took a hit by the time Thursday’s game ended. The final score? 21-7, but the damage done to the franchise and player’s reputation will echo louder than any game could.
This is the play:
Here’s a look at Heavy.com’s recap of the play from J.R. De Groote:
“With eight seconds left in the game and the Browns wrapping up a victory, defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and swung it at him, using it as a weapon.
He was quickly tackled by multiple Steelers offensive linemen, including Maurkice Pouncey, who threw punches at Garrett. It took a while to break up the skirmish, with both sides swarming the field as officials decided what to do with the situation
“One of the worst things I’ve ever seen on a professional sports field,” said FOX announcer Joe Buck.
“This is barbaric is what this is,” Troy Aikman added.
The play will surely net Garrett a suspension and a hefty fine from the league as it has been replayed over and over on television as well as on social media. Most folks have been commenting on the obscene nature of the play.
Ndamukong Suh’s Actions
In the case of Suh, the former Lions defensive tackle was known for his line crossing play. He drew a hefty fine for a stomp on Thanksgiving Day which at the time sure seemed like one of the more despicable acts ever seen on a football field minus what Albert Haynesworth did to Andre Gurode.
No stranger to controversy, Suh was also involved in incidents when he left Detroit. When he played with the Miami Dolphins, there was outrage after he kicked a ball carrier and also when he flung quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to the turf.
Here’s a look at some of Suh’s more notable run-ins on the field through the years:
There’s plenty of things there that cross the line, but nothing quite as bad as what Garrett did. In that sense, Lang is completely correct in his assessment that while Suh may have been dirty, nothing ever happened on the field with him quite like this.
Now that he’s mellowed, it’s safe to say Garrett might have taken the mantle from Suh in terms of one of the most hated players in the league with this act.
