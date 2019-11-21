National Championship Odds: Ohio State Leads Field

The 2019 College Football Playoff national semifinals will take place in about a month, and the final four field has taken shape with the latest rankings showing the LSU Tigers as the best team in the country. The top-ranked Tigers (10-0) are one of three major unbeaten teams remaining, although they are actually the second choice on the national championship odds right now at +250 (bet $100 to win $250) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com behind Heisman Trophy frontrunner Joe Burrow.

The current favorite to win it all is the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0) at +190, with the third-ranked Clemson Tigers (10-0) sitting as the third team with a perfect record and third choice on the betting board at +275 at sports betting sites. The defending national champion Tigers might hold the most value for bettors at the moment as winners of two of the last three titles and with the experience of making the CFP each of the past four years.

The Buckeyes last won the national championship five seasons ago in the inaugural CFP thanks to running back Ezekiel Elliott, who came on strong at the end of the year. This season, they are led by quarterback Justin Fields, running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive end Chase Young. Fields is a transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs and could meet his former school in the CFP if they end up making the field for the second time. Young’s status is very important as well since he is the nation’s top defensive player and was a Heisman candidate himself before getting suspended.

Georgia (9-1) is the fourth choice at +800 on those college football odds and in line to face LSU in the SEC Championship Game on December 7 as the winner of the East Division. However, another loss by the Bulldogs remains the only hope for other one-loss teams like the SEC’s Alabama Crimson Tide (+1200), Pac-12’s Oregon Ducks (+1600) and Big 12’s Oklahoma Sooners (+2000) to get into the CFP and have any shot at winning the title. The Crimson Tide’s chances seem slim with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out following hip surgery. The Ducks and Sooners also still have to win their conference title games.

