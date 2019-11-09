Nets Rookie Receives High Praise From Spencer Dinwiddie

Rookie Nicolas Claxton is making a splash with the Brooklyn Nets. Claxton scored eight points and grabbed six boards in his NBA debut, a 119-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night.

After the game, Spencer Dinwiddie was singing the praises of the young rookie.

“Nic is the second most talented player on this team,” Dinwiddie declared. “Nic has got game, he’s got a chance.”

Dinwiddie went on to rank all of his teammates, giving Kevin Durant the top spot, followed by Claxton, Kyrie Irving and then Jarrett Allen.

Claxton comes from a great basketball pedigree. His father, Charles, was also a standout for Georgia in the early ’90s. Charles was later selected by the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 1994 NBA Draft. Nicolas was a defensive star in college and led the SEC in rebounding his last season at Georgia.

The Nets need all the help they can defensively. They are allowing 119.6 points per game this season, fourth-most in the NBA. Brooklyn got a huge win on Friday night in Portland as they started off a five-game road trip on a high note. The Nets will be back in action on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

Claxton Gets Called Up

Before the road trip, Brooklyn announced they were calling up the 2019 second-round pick from the Long Island Nets, their NBA G League Affiliate.

Claxton made his professional debut during the preseason, averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in three games. In two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, the South Carolina native averaged 8.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The move replaced injured center DeAndre Jordan, who is sitting out with an injured ankle. Jordan expects to return at some point during Brooklyn’s five-game road trip, which began Friday night with a win in Portland.

KD Makes Appearance on Practice Floor [WATCH]

Brooklyn appears to be getting healthier by the day. Earlier this week at practice, Kevin Durant was on the floor, putting up shots.

New York Daily News NBA writer Kristian Winfield documented the workout as Durant could be seen knocking down mid-range set shots with ease.

Need a Kevin Durant injury update? I don’t think we’ve seen him move this well yet pic.twitter.com/uf4XA9dbqt — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 6, 2019

According to Durant’s new boss, this is a big deal and something the entire gym takes notice of.

“He goes out and takes a couple of set shots — not jumpers — and the whole gym stops,” Nets GM Sean Marks told EPSN via Nets Daily. “You can hear a pin drop. That’s great for our guys because they sense this guy is waiting in the wings. We’re not waiting for him, but man, it’s kind of a cool feeling to know he’s coming.”

According to Marks, Durant will miss the entire season with a ruptured Achilles tendon which occurred in last season’s NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The Golden State Warriors lost the series in six games, then lost Durant to Brooklyn a few weeks later.

