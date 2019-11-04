Nets Call Up Second-Round Pick Nicolas Claxton

Nicolas Claxton is heading to Brooklyn. The Nets announced they have recalled the 2019 second-round pick from the Long Island Nets, their NBA G League Affiliate. Claxton will suit up for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center.

Claxton made his professional debut during the preseason, averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in three games. In two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, the South Carolina native averaged 8.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

