Giants vs. Jets Week 10 Betting Preview: Trends, Odds, & Pick

The Metlife bowl between the 2-6 New York Giants and the 1-7 New York Jets will take place Sunday in the Meadowlands. Both teams come into this Week 10 contest riding substantial losing streaks.

Gang Green has gone winless over their last three games, while a victory for the Giants would be their first “W” in six weeks. See which team will get back in the win column, and which team offers the best bang for your buck this week below.

When and Where: Giants vs. Vikings

Location: Metlife Stadium Date: 11/10/19 (Sunday) Time: 1:00 pm EST Coverage: FOX



Follow the Heavy on Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Matchup Preview

NY Giants Outlook

Ever since Daniel Jones’ monumental debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all the way back in Week 3, not much has gone right for the Giants, on the football field, nor in terms of betting.

The Giants are 0-5 SU, and just 1-4 ATS over their last five games. The Giants will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as they will once again be short-handed in terms of offensive playmakers. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and mismatch nightmare Evan Engram have been ruled out for the contest due to injury. They aren’t the only starters the G-Men will be missing this week, as Center Jon Halapio will miss the game with a back injury, while right tackle Mike Remmers was held out of practice all week and his playing status is currently up in the air.

The Giants do have some odds in their favor as they are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against AFC East opponents, and 4-1-1 ATS in their last six meetings with the Jets specifically.

NY Jets Outlook

The Jets have been absolutely abysmal offensively for the majority of this season. Their 12 points per game are tied for the worst average amongst all 32 NFL teams. Since Sam Darnold’s infamous “seeing ghosts” quote he’s averaged just 188 passing yards and totaled just three touchdowns and an eye-popping eight interceptions.

The Jets did get some good news on Saturday, as it was announced that running back Le’Veon Bell will indeed take the field on Sunday despite carrying a questionable tag for the majority of the week. They will, however, be without middle linebacker CJ Mosley as he will miss his seventh game over the last eight weeks as he continues to battle a groin injury.

The Jets have won just one game SU over their last 11 contests overall, they’ve fared just as poorly against the Giants of late. The Jets are just 1-5 SU vs. the Giants in their last six games when they are deemed the home team.

Betting Odds & Trends

NY Giants(-3) vs. NY Jets (+3) Over/Under: 44.5



*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark

NY Giants Trends

5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games vs. teams with a losing record. 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games. 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.



NY Jets Trends

2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games. 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games vs. teams with a losing record. 6-21 ATS in their last 27 games played in the month of November.



Head to Head

Giants are 4-1-1 ATS in the last 6 matchups. Giants are 5-1 SU in the last 6 matchups.



Pick: Take Giants (-3)

The Giants simply seem like the safer bet of two struggling teams. The loss of CJ Mosley in the middle of the Jets defense is a major blow for the team. In return, they can expect a heavy workload of Saquon Barkley as the Giants attempt to attack a weakness of their opponent’s while also offsetting the loss of two of their top pass-catchers.

The Giants have dominated this rivalry over the past few years dropping just one of their last six head-to-head matchups. However, the most welcoming betting trend that makes me side with the Giants in this one is the fact that despite all their struggles they tend to take care of business when facing off against an equally bad team. The Giants are 5-1-1 ATS vs. opponents with a losing record.

The Jets, on the other hand, are a bad team, that gets defeated by other bad teams. They are 0-4 vs. teams with a losing record.

Take the Giants (-3) in essentially what is a home game vs. their inner-state counterparts.

READ NEXT: Is Sterling Shepard’s NFL Career in Limbo?