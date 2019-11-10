NFL Betting Lines: Week 10 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

How unusual was Sunday in Week 9 around the NFL? Every single team that played a true home game not only won but covered the spread – that doesn’t include the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were the designated “home” team in London and lost to the Houston Texans. Those are two of a season-high six teams on the bye in Week 10, and it’s fair to say that home unbeaten trend won’t continue.

Could the Baltimore Ravens be caught in a letdown game at the AFC North rival and winless Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday? Baltimore comes off a huge home victory over the previously unbeaten New England Patriots (also on the bye in Week 10), while Cincinnati has the advantage of coming off the bye. The Bengals, the only winless team left, have decided to bench long-time starting quarterback Andy Dalton and give fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley a look under center. Cincinnati is a 10-point underdog on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and has won six of the past seven at home in this series.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton was placed on season-ending injured reserve this week by the Carolina Panthers, meaning this is Kyle Allen’s team for the rest of 2019 and maybe 2020 if the Cats move on from Newton. Allen is 6-1 as a starter when including a meaningless Week 17 game in 2018. Carolina visits the Green Bay Packers this week in a game with big playoff ramifications. The Packers, off a one-sided loss in Week 9, are 5.5-point favorites at online sports betting sites. They have covered their past five games following an ATS loss.

The Miami Dolphins will not go winless as they upset the New York Jets in Week 9 and they look for another upset Sunday as they visit the Indianapolis Colts. Indy might not have starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett due to a knee injury. The Colts are -10.5 but that spread could drop a bit if Brissett sits. Miami is 8-1 ATS in its past nine at the Colts according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Sunday night game could be an NFC playoff preview as the Minnesota Vikings currently would be a Wild-Card team and the Dallas Cowboys are the NFC East leaders. The Cowboys are on a short week but are 3-point home favorites. Minnesota has failed to cover its past six as an underdog.

