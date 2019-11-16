NFL Betting Lines & Odds: Patriots-Eagles Highlight Week 11

No team has won three Super Bowls in a row. The New England Patriots could be going for that unprecedented feat this season if not for the Philadelphia Eagles. In Super Bowl LII two seasons ago at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Eagles were 4-point underdogs behind backup quarterback Nick Foles against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

In the most offensive playoff game in league history, Philadelphia won its first-ever title with a 41-33 upset. Foles threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with just over two minutes left. Foles was named one of the Super Bowl’s most unlikely MVPs, throwing for 373 yards and three scores and even catching a TD pass on a trick play. The Patriots lost despite a playoff-record 505 yards passing from Brady along with three touchdowns. The combined 1,151 yards were a record.

On Sunday, the Patriots visit the Eagles in their first meeting since, although it will be Brady vs. Carson Wentz, who was out injured in SB LII. New England is a 4-point betting favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com with Philly 5-2 ATS in its past seven as an underdog.

Could be a playoff preview when the Houston Texans visit the Baltimore Ravens and it features two young quarterbacks who are MVP candidates in Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson. Houston is favored to win the AFC South again and Baltimore the same in the AFC North – these two teams and perhaps Kansas City are the only clubs who might be able to knock off the Patriots in the AFC this season. It’s the first meeting as professionals between Watson and Jackson; they did face off in college. Baltimore is -4.5 at online betting sites but 3-10-1 ATS in its past 14 as a favorite.

Coach Jon Gruden has the Oakland Raiders as surprise playoff contenders as the Silver & Black already have more wins than they did all of last season. Gruden is a Coach of the Year candidate and tailback Josh Jacobs an Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite. The Raiders are 10.5-point favorites to get another victory when they host the winless Cincinnati Bengals, who are 7-2 ATS in their past nine as road dogs.

The Sunday night game features the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, one of those that was circled by NFL fans when the schedule was released in April (both were 2018 division champions) but has lost some luster with both having disappointed – especially the Bears. Chicago beat visiting L.A. late last regular season in a defensive battle in the Windy City. The Bears are 6.5-point road underdogs and have covered six of their past seven night games.

