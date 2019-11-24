NFL Betting Lines: Week 12 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

The Cleveland Browns have saved their season and kept their playoff hopes alive with back-to-back victories, but if they are to reach the postseason for the first time since 2002 it will be without the team’s best player in defensive end Myles Garrett.

Yes, Garrett and not Baker Mayfield or Odell Beckham Jr. is the best player on the Browns and Garrett, the former No. 1 overall pick, is arguably one of the five best defensive players in the NFL. He’s among the sack leaders with 10 after 13.5 a year ago. However, in Cleveland’s win over Pittsburgh last Thursday night, Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during a bit of a skirmish and then smashed him over the head with it. It was truly an unprecedented act and it has earned Garrett a suspension for the rest of this season.

Cleveland shouldn’t need Garrett this Sunday to beat the visiting Miami Dolphins, who are +10.5 on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Browns are 6-1 ATS in the past seven meetings.

The New Orleans Saints can all but wrap up another NFC South title if they beat the second-place Carolina Panthers. It’s the first meeting between the two this year, with them closing the regular season in Charlotte. The Saints are -9.5 at online sports betting sites but 2-6 ATS in their past eight as home favorites.

Two games clearly stand out on the Sunday schedule. The first is a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff from Gillette Stadium between the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. These are the NFL’s two most popular teams both in the USA and worldwide. If they met in the Super Bowl, which is quite possible, TV ratings records would likely be shattered as would betting handle records at all sportsbooks. Expect this to be the most-watched and most-wagered game of the 2019 regular season.

The Cowboys really need it more but are 6.5-point underdogs. New England is on a 20-game home winning streak, winning them by an average margin of more than 16 points per game.

Yet, it’s not even the most important game as the Sunday night matchup is with the Green Bay Packers visiting the San Francisco 49ers – it was flexed to the prime-time window. These teams lead their respective divisions and are battling for the NFC’s top seed. The winner Sunday would hold a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the loser. The 49ers are -3 and have covered just three of their past 21 as favorites.

