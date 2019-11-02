NFL Betting Lines: Week 9 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

The Denver Broncos are a disappointing 2-6 this season for two reasons: Their offense stinks and they have been somewhat unlucky, losing three games on a field goal with less than a minute to play. Broncos boss John Elway hasn’t been able to find a good quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. The Joe Flacco experiment has failed miserably this year.

Rather amazingly, the Broncos have scored 24 points or fewer in 17 straight games dating back to last season, the longest active streak in the NFL. If that continues Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns, it will be without Flacco as he has a herniated disk in his neck and might be done for the year. Former Arkansas QB Brandon Allen, picked up off waivers on the eve of the season, gets the start and he has never thrown a regular-season NFL pass. Denver opened a slight favorite against the Browns on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com but is now +3.5 following the Flacco news. The Broncos have won 10 of the past 11 in this series.

In last year’s Wild-Card playoff game at Soldier Field, Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey “double-doinked” the potential winning field goal in the final seconds as the Bears were upset by the Philadelphia Eagles. Chicago’s kicking woes aren’t fixed as Parkey replacement Eddy Pineiro missed a winning 41-yarder last week at Soldier Field as the Bears were upset by the Los Angeles Chargers. Should Chicago lose Sunday in Philadelphia, the defending NFC North champion Bears’ playoff hopes are all but dead. The Eagles opened as 3-point favorites at online betting sites but are now -5. They are 2-8-1 ATS in their past 11 as home favorites.

The most intriguing game of Week 9 might be one of the worst matchups of the season: the 1-6 New York Jets at the 0-7 Miami Dolphins – it might be Miami’s best chance to potentially avoid an 0-16 season. Both these teams are horrible for multiple reasons, but at the top is due to offense. The Dolphins are last in the NFL in averaging 11.0 points and the Jets second-to-last at 11.1. Might only take a safety to win this one! The Jets are 3-point favorites and 2-7 ATS in their past nine.

