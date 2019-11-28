Super Bowl 54 Odds: Ravens Second Behind Patriots

While some sportsbooks thought Monday night’s 45-6 rout of the Los Angeles Rams was good enough to boost the Baltimore Ravens past the New England Patriots into the role of favorites on the odds to win Super Bowl 54, others are not yet fully believing the hype. The Patriots (10-1) remain the team to beat at most sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com at +275 (bet $100 to win $275) compared to the Ravens (9-2), who are next up at +350.

It is important to remember that Baltimore still trails New England by one game in the race for the top seed in the AFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This despite the Ravens blowing out the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots 37-20 as 3-point home underdogs in Week 9 as part of their current seven-game winning streak.

Baltimore would win a tiebreaker with New England if both teams finish with identical records at the end of the regular season, and each faces a very difficult matchup in Week 13 that could certainly impact the final standings. The Patriots visit the Houston Texans (7-4) as 3-point road favorites on the NFL odds on Sunday Night Football after the Ravens host the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers (10-1) earlier in the day as 6-point home chalk.

The 49ers are the third choice to win Super Bowl 54 at +550 at online betting sites and the AFC South-leading Texans are much further down the betting board behind the top nine contenders at +3000. It would be surprising if any team below the Top 10 makes it to the big game, but the Buffalo Bills (8-3) are in line to make the postseason as a Wild Card at +6000.

In between San Francisco and Houston on the Super Bowl odds board are the New Orleans Saints (9-2) at +600, Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at +1000, Seattle Seahawks (9-2) at +1100, Green Bay Packers (8-3) at +1600, Dallas Cowboys (6-5) at +2000 and Minnesota Vikings (8-3) at +2000. Five of those six teams are NFC title contenders and battling the 49ers for the conference’s top seed. That makes San Francisco’s visit to Baltimore critical, and another game to watch is Seattle (-3) hosting Minnesota on Monday Night Football.

