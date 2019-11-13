Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

MACtion has returned. The Huskies and Rockets square off in week two of the annual MAC midweek tradition. NIU needs a win to keep their postseason hopes alive while Toledo can still make a run at the conference title game.

Northern Illinois (3-6) is still searching for its 2018 form. Last year the Huskies went 6-2 in league play and won the MAC West division crown. This season has been a different story. NIU has won just two league games, both against sub-.500 opponents. The Huskies rely heavily on their defense and feature one of the stingier units in the conference. NIU is ranked 3rd in the MAC in total yards allowed and 4th in points allowed. Despite the lack of yards allowed, NIU has struggled to get to the quarterback and have recorded just 10 sacks all season, second-fewest in the league. Linebackers Vinny Labus and Antonio Jones Davis lead the team with two sacks each.

Toledo (6-3) has put their MAC title hopes in the hands of third-string quarterback Eli Peters, who has filled in admirably since being called into unexpected duty. Peters is replacing injured starter Mitchell Guadagni and injured backup Carter Bradley. The Rockets offense has not missed a beat with Peters under center, scoring 72 points in their last two games, both victories. Helping Peters carry the load is Bryant Koback. The sophomore running back is 2nd in the MAC with 1,052 rushing yards this season.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Game Details: Northern Illinois at Toledo

Date: Wednesday, November 13

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Glass Bowl (Toledo, Ohio)

TV: ESPN2

Spread: Toledo -2.5

Total: 53

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Northern Illinois is 5-4 ATS this season

Toledo is 4-5 ATS this season

Over is 5-4 in Northern Illinois games this season

Over is 5-4 in Toledo games this season

Toledo is 5-0 at home this season

Under is 7-0 in the last 7 meetings

Toledo is 31-15 all-time against Northern Illinois

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This line played tricks on me. On the surface, it seems like a no-brainer bet on Toledo. The better team at home laying less than a field goal. But the short line and NIU’s defense gave me second thoughts. In the end, the tipping point for me was the Huskies’ lack of pressure on the quarterback this season, ranking second-to-last in the MAC in sacks. Eli Peters has been better than expected as the third-string QB for the Rockets. If he isn’t flustered by a weaker NIU pass rush, I think the books are undervaluing the sophomore signal-caller. Take the home team.

PICK: Toledo -2.5 (-110)

Toledo could wreck this total on offense, especially if they have the running game going early. But in general, this series has trended under over the last few years. To be fair, those games were much more impactful in the standings, as Toledo and NIU have traded places at the top of the MAC West standings in each of the past two seasons. Still, this feels like a tight game, take the under.

PICK: Under 53 (-110)

READ NEXT: Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith