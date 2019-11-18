Ohio vs. Bowling Green Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

MACtion has returned. Ohio and Bowling Green square off in week three of the annual MAC midweek tradition. The Bobcats have uncharacteristically underachieved this season in year 15 under head coach Frank Solich. Even if Ohio wins out, this will be the most losses for the Bobcats since going 7-6 during the 2016 season. Ohio is coming off a tough 37-34 overtime loss to Western Michigan last Tuesday which officially sunk any hopes of a conference title. Bowling Green continues to be a MAC doormat. The Falcons got blasted 44-3 by Miami-Ohio last Wednesday and will fail to reach the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between two MAC East rivals.

Ohio at Bowling Green Game Details

Date: Tuesday, November 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Doyt Perry Stadium (Bowling Green, Ohio)

TV: ESPNU

Spread: Bowling Green -18.5

Total: 58

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Ohio -18.5 and has not moved much since, with Ohio -19 being offered at some books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action also favors the road team with Ohio getting just 79% of the bets and 81% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 58.5 and has been bet down slightly to 58, with only one or two books offering the total as of Monday afternoon.

Betting Trends

Ohio is 2-8 ATS this season

Bowling Green is 3-7 ATS this season

Over is 5-5 in Ohio games this season

Under is 8-2 in Bowling Green games this season

Under is 3-1 in Ohio road games this season

Ohio is 1-6 ATS in their last 7 conference games

Under is 6-2 in the last 8 meetings

Ohio is 5-15 ATS in their last 20 meetings

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

The trends in this matchup point to the home team and the under, but how can you possibly back Bowling Green after what you saw last Wednesday night against the RedHawks. Miami (OH) completely dismantled the Falcons piece by piece. The game featured four scores from at least 35 yards out including a pick-six in the first quarter. BGSU quarterback Grant Loy completed just 11-of-27 passes in the game for 90 yards with three interceptions. Ohio’s defense is only slightly behind Miami (OH) in terms of yards and points allowed, so I don’t expect Loy to fare much better on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Bobcats need to win out in order to get bowl eligible. Frank Solich’s club hasn’t missed out on the postseason since 2014, and I don’t expect them to slip up here. Bobcats senior quarterback Nathan Rourke has not thrown an interception in his last two games and seems to be heating up at the right time. Rourke is a true dual-threat with 2,101 yards passing and 718 yards rushing this season. Ohio leaves no doubt in this one. Swallow the points.

PICK: Ohio -18.5 (-110)

