Packers’ Loss Among Worst Games of Aaron Rodgers’ Career

Only five times in Aaron Rodgers’ storied career has the Green Bay Packers quarterback finished a start with fewer than 105 passing yards, but his most recent was on full display during Sunday night’s 37-8 loss at the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers completed 20 of his 33 passes but averaged just 3.2 yards per completion — a career-low mark across 168 starts — to finish with 104 yards and a single touchdown throw. He was also sacked five times, including once on the opening drive as Rodgers fumbled the ball and allowed the Niners (10-1) to take over at the Packers’ own 12-yard line.

“We didn’t do a whole lot positive tonight,” Rodgers said in Sunday’s postgame. “A lot of the stuff we talked about during the week, eliminating negative-yards plays, obviously we didn’t do that. They got to us up front and the cover was good on the back end.”

Rodgers had never tossed more than 30 passes and gained fewer than 160 passing yards in the same game prior to Sunday night’s performance, with his first 18 attempts going for just 39 total yards. It was also the lowest total of passing yards for an NFL quarterback with 20-plus attempts since 1950.

Though, the two-time MVP was hardly the root of the problem for the Packers with defensive ineptitude and poor pass protection compounding into a prime-time embarrassment.

The Packers offensive line was noticeably weaker after starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga exited the game in the first quarter with a knee injury, as Niners defensive end Nick Bosa hammered backup Alex Light — who entered the game having played 90 snaps all season — and apply near-constant pressure to Rodgers all night long.

“Bryan has been a rock for us at right tackle,” Rodgers said. “I thought Alex did a nice job, but we’ve got to keep helping those guys out. I think tonight (the Niners) got into a rhythm, so we’ve got to find a way to slow down (those defensive ends).”

Third-Down Troubles Resurface for Packers

Rodgers pointed it out before anyone else could during Sunday’s postgame. One of the biggest commonalities between the Packers’ road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 and their Week 12 loss at San Francisco was their inability to move the ball on third down.

If converting just 2 of 10 third-down tries against the Chargers was bad, the Packers were outright awful against the Niners with zero conversions in 13 different attempts while Rodgers was on the field. The Packers did eventually succeed on a third-down play, but it came with just 55 seconds left on the clock and long after backup quarterback Tim Boyle had replaced Rodgers.

“Tonight, we were terrible on third down,” Rodgers admitted. “We didn’t do a good of establishing the run in both games. I think the games we’ve gotten out and played well on offense, we’ve had a good run game, so they shut us down for a good part of the night running the ball, and we couldn’t throw for a you-know-what, either.”

The Niners’ defensive frontlines were a force throughout the entire game, helping fluster the Packers offensively in every phase. Rodgers said they mixed up their schemes a little bit to challenge them on offense, but the issues ultimately boiled down to a lack of execution from him and the Packers.

“You’ve got to give them credit,” Rodgers said. “We had a mental error on the first drive (with Rodgers’ fumble) and then obviously the questionable penalty on Davante (Adams) after getting the ball out past the 40, but mostly tonight came down to execution and we were pretty bad on offense.”

