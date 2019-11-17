Packers’ Adrian Amos Throws Shade at Bears After Fan Comment

Adrian Amos flipped sides in one of the NFL’s most storied rivalries during the offseason, leaving the Chicago Bears in free agency and inking a four-year, $36 million deal with the Green Bay Packers.

While some Bears fans clearly haven’t quite let his departure go, Amos showed he has no regrets about the decision with a hilarious shutdown of a rival fan on Twitter.

The Packers starting safety appeared to be tweeting vaguely about the Myles Garrett fight that capped Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, prompting a Bears fan to let loose the line: “Glad you aren’t a Bear anymore.”

Amos’ response? “Me too.”

Me too — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) November 15, 2019

The response was quickly celebrated by Packers fans, who have taken his two-word answer and created all kinds of social media posts to stoke the division rivalry with bitter Bears fans. Even other former Packers tight end and Super Bowl XLV champion Tom Crabtree appreciated Amos showing loyalty to his new team.

Amos has been a starter since arriving in Green Bay, providing the Packers with a veteran piece in the secondary to both bolster the pass defense and help develop rookie Darnell Savage Jr. He currently has the team’s second-most tackles with 56 along with 1.5 tackles for loss, five passes deflected and an interception in the end zone, which came against his former team in the Packers’ 10-3 win in Chicago for the NFL season opener.

Not First Time Bears Fans Have Come After Amos

While the comments of the few don’t define a fan base, this isn’t the first time Bears fans have found less polite ways to engage with Amos.

One incendiary exchange — which Amos screenshotted and posted to his social media accounts — featured a Bears fan account private messaging hateful, racist things after the safety signed with the Packers. The account no longer posts but is still active, just in case anyone wants to get a little more shaming in.

The Bears allowed Amos to walk away in free agency after he was a featured part of the team’s revered 2018 defense, likely because the deal he eventually got from Green Bay was more than the organization was willing to spend with many other strong pieces still in place. Not that it mattered much to the Packers, who were decidedly big spenders during the offseason.

After signing, Amos said the Packers made it clear they wanted him after the Bears allowed him to test the markets. He racked up 230 solo tackles across his four seasons in the league and was coming off a career-best 73 in 2018 as he also reached the playoffs for the first time.

“Green Bay basically let it be known that they wanted me,” Amos said. “I just feel like they came on in the forefront.”

