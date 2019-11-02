Packers vs Chargers Betting Line Odds & Pick

The 7-1 Green Bay Packers will head to Los Angeles to face the 3-5 Chargers. If this game is anything like the Pack’s game against the Rams last year, Green Bay will have overwhelming crowd support despite being a visiting team.

Green Bay sit atop an extremely competitive NFC North division, while the Chargers are currently a disappointing third place in the AFC West. So which team has the edge in this one?

Here’s a game preview complete with betting lines and our final prediction.

Chargers

The Chargers are coming off a lackluster offensive performance against an equally disappointing Chicago Bears team last week–but L.A. left Soldier Field victorious after Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the potential game-winning field goal. The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt this week, and quarterbacks coach Shane Steichen will take over play-calling duties. Whether this will help their current offensive woes remains to be seen.

The Chargers are averaging 19.6 points a game, and they’re giving up over 340 yards a game on defense. They’ll need to play hard on both sides of the ball to have a chance in this one. Star running back Melvin Gordon has not performed well so far, and Los Angeles has been struggling to run the ball all year, averaging just 69.5 yards on the ground per contest. Joey Bosa has two sacks last week against the Bears, and Bosa has seven on the season. If he and the rest of the Chargers can play elevated ball this week, they could make this a close game.

Packers

Green Bay is coming off a 31-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and they have won their last four in a row. The Packers are 4-1 on the road this season, and they’ll be looking to extend their current hot streak. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in top form this season and has his offense averaging almost 27 points a game. He has been helped immensely by an excellent season from running back Aaron Jones, who leads a Packers backfield that is averaging over 101 yards rushing per game.

On defense, the Pack are surrendering just over 20 points a game, and they have been susceptible to errors in their secondary, giving up 251.8 yards passing a game this year. If Rivers’ offensive line can keep his pocket clean, he will absolutely have his chances against this defense.

Trends, Pick & Prediction

SPREAD: Chargers +3.5

OVER/UNDER: 48.5

Odds Shark currently have the Packers winning by a projected score of 25-23, with the Chargers covering the spread and the total score going over 48.5 points.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

• The Packers are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games.

• The total has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games.

• Green Bay is 7-1 SU in their last 8 games.

• Green Bay is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against LA Chargers.

• The Chargers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 6 of LA Chargers’ last 7 games.

• The Chargers are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games.

• The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Chargers’ last 6 games against Green Bay.

We’re with Odds Shark on this one. The Packers should win, but the Chargers won’t lie down and surrender–Rivers is still a very capable quarterback, and he’ll likely throw at least a few TD passes–enough at least, to keep it close and for the Chargers to cover the spread.

Final Prediction: Green Bay 27 Chargers 24