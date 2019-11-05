Panthers Place QB Cam Newton on IR

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cameron Newton’s has been officially placed on injured reserve (IR), likely ending his season and time in Charlotte.

Panthers placed QB Cam Newton on IR. His season is over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2019

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement on Tuesday. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”

Hurney then called the 2015 league MVP “one of the fiercest competitors” he’s worked with in his more than two decade tenure in the league.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

In his two games this season, Newton completed 50-of-89 passes for 572 yards and zero touchdown passes with one interception while rushing five times for -2 yards.