Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Shows Off Jacket With QB

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, has a great new jacket paying homage to the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback. Matthews showed off a gold jacket with the phrase “Dibs on 15” written on the back, a reference to Mahomes’ jersey number. It was her way of cheering on Mahomes during his return to the field in Week 10.

“Welcome back #15❤️💛 #chiefskingdom,” Matthews noted in the Instagram caption.

Here is a look at Matthews showing off her stylish jacket.

The couple recently attended Mahomes teammate Tyrann Mathieu’s charity event. Matthews took to Instagram to post a photo with Mahomes from the event.

“Truly LOVE being able to support Patrick’s teammates foundations❤️💛,” Matthews said on Instagram.

Brittany Matthews Is a Brand Ambassador for the Pet Insurance Company Companion Protect

Matthews and Mahomes are the proud parents of two pit bulls, Steel and Silver. Matthews recently posted a short video clip endorsing the pet insurance company Companion Protect.

“So excited to announce my partnership with @companionprotect — a KC based pet insurance company that shares the same values as me and aims to extend & enhance the lives of pets! Together, we’re working to keep pets happy, healthy and out of shelters. 🐾❤️,” Matthews explained on Instagram.

After the couple brought home Steel, Mahomes admitted he was initially scared of dogs. The Chiefs quarterback is now a huge dog lover as the couple expanded the family to have another puppy earlier in 2019.

“Until I was in high school [was afraid of dogs],” Mahomes told The Kansas City Star. “Then I went straight to a pit bull…He’s an awesome dog, very loving, very energetic, so just having him, he’s like my best friend. It’s a great dog to have.”

Mahomes & Matthews Recently Purchased a Home in Kansas City

Mahomes and Matthews recently opened up about their decision to purchase a home in Kansas City. During an interview with Bleacher Report, the couple emphasized their desire to be rooted in the city for a long time.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

Matthews agreed with Mahomes during the interview adding that she also wanted to be in the area long-term.

“[We want to be in Kansas City] A long time. Very long, we love it here,” Matthews added.

Chiefs fans no doubt agree with the couple and likely embrace the idea that the quarterback could be with the Chiefs for “20 years-plus.”