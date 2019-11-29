17 Patriots Players Questionable for Sunday’s Game vs Houston

It has been a rough week for the New England Patriots in the buildup to Sunday night’s encounter in Houston. The flu bug has taken a toll on the locker room and injuries have piled up.

The final injury report of the week came out on Friday, listing 17 players as questionable and ruling out third tight end Ryan Izzo with an illness. The only good news Tom Brady being taken off the injury report after being limited Thursday with a right elbow ailment.

Among those listed as questionable are receivers Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, and Phillip Dorsett on offense with linebackers Jamie Collins, Dont’a Hightower, and Kyle Van Noy on defense. Van Noy was the latest Patriot to become ill-stricken, missing practice Friday after being a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday.

The flu bug struck early in the week, rendering eight players out of practice on Wednesday — Patrick Chung, Collins, Jermaine Eluemunor, Stephon Gilmore, Izzo, Joejuan Williams, Isaiah Wynn, and Hightower.

Another addition to the injury report on Friday was rookie defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who was limited in practice with a head injury and is also questionable for Sunday.

Sorting Out Potential Inactives

