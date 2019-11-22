Tom Brady Headlines 4 Players Added to Patriots’ Injury Report

With the New England Patriots Week 12 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys approaching fast, the team released its final injury report of the week with game statuses for Sunday.

Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, injured all week, along with today’s absentee Marcus Cannon were all predictably listed as questionable. But the Patriots added four starting players to the injury report, including starting quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady was a shocking inclusion on the report, listed as questionable with a right elbow injury. The Patriots have two backups in Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler ready should the injury prove more serious than originally predicted. However, odds are that Brady will be just fine come Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m.

The other starters added aside from Brady and Cannon are cornerback Jason McCourty and special teamer Matthew Slater who are dealing with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively. The Patriots did not immediately list anybody as doubtful or out ahead of Sunday’s game.

Trips to the Injury Report Becoming Too Frequent

Tom Brady has been on the injury report on two prior occasions this season, both due to minor ailments. The first one came early in the season and saw Brady limited with a calf injury for two days before being removed.

Most recently, Brady dealt with a right shoulder injury that limited him for one day of practice in late October. Though the injury never plagued him for a game, it was still concerning to see the starting quarterback had hurt his throwing arm.

The Patriots hadn’t mentioned any injury to Brady in the two previous days, meaning this must have flared up in practice on Thursday or earlier on Friday. While Brady has been known to play through injuries and is seldom one to come out of games early, this shouldn’t be too alarming.

Tom Brady’s Wednesday Press Conference Makes Sense Now

The Patriots have always scheduled Tom Brady’s press conference on Friday afternoon following a practice. But this week, the Patriots switched things up a bit and scheduled Brady to speak on Wednesday afternoon.

Brady hadn’t been in a chipper mood following the Patriots narrow, ugly win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, holding a short postgame press conference and another radio appearance on Monday in which he sounded sad.

On Wednesday, Brady’s mood lightened up a little bit but he still faced the honest reality that the offense has to play more.

However, the press conference was inexplicably moved and it is customary that the Patriots don’t have injured players speak to the media. This makes the move to put Brady on the injury report a sign that the Patriots perhaps scheduled Friday as a maintenance day for Brady.

At age 42, the Patriots had planned to give Brady such days this season. The same can be said about the other players listed on the injury report today as well. McCourty and Slater have both played a ton of snaps this year and could use a lighter workday to prepare for a huge game.

